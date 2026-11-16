‘People who’ve had five minutes of fame, what was it for?’ – 17 flash-in-the-pan moments of stardom
Andy Warhol once predicted that everyone will be famous for 15 minutes, but even that seems a bit too long for the attention economy to handle.
Reddit user u/plastic_toast decided to hear about the most fleeting moments of fame. And they did so by posing the following attention to the has-beens over at r/AskUK:
‘People who’ve had five minutes of fame, what was it for?’
Here are the top answers from the lowest of Z-listers…