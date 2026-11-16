‘People who’ve had five minutes of fame, what was it for?’ – 17 flash-in-the-pan moments of stardom

Round Ups r/AskUK

Andy Warhol once predicted that everyone will be famous for 15 minutes, but even that seems a bit too long for the attention economy to handle.

Reddit user u/plastic_toast decided to hear about the most fleeting moments of fame. And they did so by posing the following attention to the has-beens over at r/AskUK:

‘People who’ve had five minutes of fame, what was it for?’

Here are the top answers from the lowest of Z-listers…

1. ‘I was one of the kids who sang behind Westlife on their 1999 Christmas number one single ‘I Have a Dream’. They didn’t use the real choir in the video, it was much younger kids lip-syncing to our choir. ‘So technically I’ve had a Christmas number one.’

-laura_susan

2. ‘I was a pretty well-known YouTuber for a bit, I heard my own videos being played on the bus and in bars a fair bit at the height of it. ‘Also, I was working as a video producer for a big broadcaster and occasionally Russell Howard would use my VTs (with my voice in them) in Good News. Happened probably 6 or 7 times. However, they’d cut out jokes I wrote in the script and he’d then say them instead, which I thought was a bit cheeky. ‘A topless photo of me was also used to advertise toothpaste in Poland for a while, and I was, for a few years, the voice alert for a series of refrigerated lorry trailers.’

-samfitnessthrowaway

3. ‘I had one line in The Vicar of Dibley ‘edit: to clarify, dialogue—not cocaine.’

-jojojojojojoseph

4. ‘I made some questionable crisp sandwiches and put pics on Twitter. This was 2021 – during Covid, when there was very little actual, day-to-day news. Went viral. Ended up on This Morning talking to Eamonn and Ruth about it. And an American TV show too. It was completely bonkers. But I enjoyed it!’

-Optimal-Cabinet7187

5. ‘I asked a pornstar to prom, and she accepted, which put me on the front page of Ladbible for a few days. Gained about 10k twitter followers, was gifted a number of expensive items to promote on socials, and was interviewed by Irish and UK media. Everyone thought I was the dog’s bollocks at school, even the teachers.’

-Low_Challenge_2827

6. ‘not me, but a mate of mine was featured in an episode of watchdog about his mobile phone bill being astronomical because he’d used a mad amount of data watching the football on a so-called “unlimited data” plan. ‘I believe he got his money back, but his pride was forever dented as we took the piss out of him for years because he was filmed using Facebook in landscape on his phone for the story.’

-1mjustRicky

7. ‘You heard the music I created everytime Rupaul walked down the runway. ‘Put some bass in your walk!’

-JimmieSavsscumsock

8. ‘I once made the front page of Wales online by sitting in a park with a sign saying “need someone to talk to? I’m here to listen”. Phone went mental next few days. Got offered free counselling and someone wanted to give me a job, I think? ‘Shout out to to the lad who gave me a cup of tea and some biscuits to survive the cold and rain, real legend.’

-PsychologicalLeg417