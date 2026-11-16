Philomena Cunk’s interview with Benedict Cumberbatch was already good but this Sherlock fan taking it dead seriously made it even better

Celebrity Benedict Cumberbatch Philomena cunk

As you will surely already know by now, Philomena Cunk is back and this time she is discovering anything you ever need to know about cinema.

The glorious creation of Charlie Brooker and Diane Morgan, Cunk’s guests in the three-part series on BBC2 (and Netflix) included the great Benedict Cumberbatch.

New clip from Philomena Cunk’s new series ‘CUNK ON CINEMA’, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The series follows Cunk as she attempts to discover why movies exist and what they want from us. https://t.co/euEvLDa7EH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2026

And while that was already good, it was made even better by this Sherlock fan taking t all very seriously indeed.

Benedict looked nervous and unsure to me, also embarrassed about the first question, maybe? To disrespect such an accomplished actor when one has the opportunity to speak with him is self promotion at its most offensive. Se*ual allusion (north or south) isn’t really funny. — Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 15, 2026

Granted not every single person will find it funny, but it’s just a bit of fun though, right? Except it didn’t end there. Far from it, in fact.

1. There's no way you genuinely think he doesn't know what he's walking into? This is literally her thing, if he didn't wanna do it he wouldn't go on the show lmfao — Holl (@Hollzy2013) November 15, 2026

2. That's a very good question. I don't know what or who brought him to "participate" on it. Benedict is actually known as a more serious than funny person, and he took the questions very seriously, and literally. And who knows him, must have known, that he would react to those… — Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 15, 2026

3. He’s an actor, acting. It’s as simple as that. — avicenna (@chocbloke) November 16, 2026

4. Yes, it was clear to see that he was just "acting."

He couldn't even try to hide to be nervous, unsure, and slightly annoyed about the questions, because for such a good actor he is really bad in hiding his real feelings. He took the questions seriously and literally, and… — Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 16, 2026

5. Get a grip. There is no one in the UK that doesnt know who she is. And no, benedict didnt look nevous or embarrassed. — Lefty Guns (@Chris96489546) November 16, 2026

6. Yes someone should get a grip and learn to read face expressions… But yes, maybe he was actually funny, and could barely could held himself back from laughing out loud, but only couldn't show it that well… — Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 16, 2026

7. People think these are not staged…….? — Gritoni (@GritoniNba) November 16, 2026

8. Because it's really not. Only the concept is known, but not the questions. — Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 16, 2026

9. The concept is the whole show — Gritoni (@GritoniNba) November 16, 2026

10. i'm glad benedict has a better sense of humour than you do lol — 💖💜💙 (@ins0ucianc3) November 16, 2026

11. Yes, totally agree, because so clear to see he could barely himself back from trying not to laugh out loud about those questions like "which hole do you enter, north or south," what you can also interpret as a se*ual allusion, in this moment he was so really funny, isn't it? — Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 16, 2026

12. It’s a form of improv. She has funny lines, he reacts, in character as ‘Benedict’ famous actor doing an interview. It’s a well known comedy show, with a well known actress performing as a well known character. He, as an actor, is acting. — beefeaterpubfanclub (@beefeaterpubfa) November 16, 2026

13. No, he couldn't even hide to be nervous, unsure, and slightly annoyed about the questions, because for such a good actor he is really bad in hiding his real feelings.

Funny lines, yes, but it's of just a point of view, because for me it was not.

"Which hole do you enter by, north… — Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 16, 2026

14. Weirdos who think they know someone, and try and speak for them. I’m sure ‘Benedict’ was all in, and didn’t feel disrespected. Try and live in the real world — Shaun Walker (@sbwalker5) November 15, 2026

15. Welcome to the real world…

You are the weirdo here, because you obviously know nothing about the show, when it's actually so easy to research about it before writing such a stupid comment.

The people who participate, know only about the show concept, but absolutely nothing… pic.twitter.com/1cDfcL2Uf6 — Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 15, 2026

16. You know he’s in on the joke yeah? And that shes doing a bit? — Alexander (@JODALMAG) November 15, 2026

17. No, actually not. Not that I couldn't see it. To be "in the joke" would also have looked different to me, and when he would have known about what questions will come.

The people who participate, know only about the show concept, but absolutely nothing about the questions.

His… pic.twitter.com/b6KQCk4P3W — Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 15, 2026

Find out for yourself by watching Cunk on Cinema on BBC2 here!

Source Cunk on Cinema