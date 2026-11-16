Celebrity Benedict Cumberbatch Philomena cunk
Philomena Cunk’s interview with Benedict Cumberbatch was already good but this Sherlock fan taking it dead seriously made it even better
As you will surely already know by now, Philomena Cunk is back and this time she is discovering anything you ever need to know about cinema.
The glorious creation of Charlie Brooker and Diane Morgan, Cunk’s guests in the three-part series on BBC2 (and Netflix) included the great Benedict Cumberbatch.
New clip from Philomena Cunk’s new series ‘CUNK ON CINEMA’, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
The series follows Cunk as she attempts to discover why movies exist and what they want from us. https://t.co/euEvLDa7EH
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2026
And while that was already good, it was made even better by this Sherlock fan taking t all very seriously indeed.
Benedict looked nervous and unsure to me, also embarrassed about the first question, maybe? To disrespect such an accomplished actor when one has the opportunity to speak with him is self promotion at its most offensive. Se*ual allusion (north or south) isn’t really funny.
— Tina (@beyer_chri50076) November 15, 2026
Granted not every single person will find it funny, but it’s just a bit of fun though, right? Except it didn’t end there. Far from it, in fact.
Find out for yourself by watching Cunk on Cinema on BBC2 here!
Source Cunk on Cinema