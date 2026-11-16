Celebrity Benedict Cumberbatch Philomena cunk

Philomena Cunk’s interview with Benedict Cumberbatch was already good but this Sherlock fan taking it dead seriously made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated November 16th, 2026

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As you will surely already know by now, Philomena Cunk is back and this time she is discovering anything you ever need to know about cinema.

The glorious creation of Charlie Brooker and Diane Morgan, Cunk’s guests in the three-part series on BBC2 (and Netflix) included the great Benedict Cumberbatch.

And while that was already good, it was made even better by this Sherlock fan taking t all very seriously indeed.

Granted not every single person will find it funny, but it’s just a bit of fun though, right? Except it didn’t end there. Far from it, in fact.

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Find out for yourself by watching Cunk on Cinema on BBC2 here!

Source Cunk on Cinema