Donald Trump slammed after boasting of his Jensen Huang Nvidia interference with a poor-taste meme – 26 blistering critiques
Donald Trump has interfered in the workings of a privately run company, and he isn’t even trying to hide it.
The president’s intervention in the tech company, Nvidia, surrounds the now reinstated CEO Jensen Huang, who stepped down after revelations of several affairs, including with Alice Huang – no relation – who has been accused of spying for China.
NVIDIA Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director.
Read the release: https://t.co/x4bnjiSVil
— NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 23, 2026
Not only did Trump, who openly holds a large amount of Nvidia stock, admit to putting pressure on the board to take Huang back, but he now confirms having discussed the issue with President Xi, contradicting his own claims from last week.
Trump on what changed from last week with the board of Nvidia: "I spoke to them. Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them." https://t.co/wSHCDPMrrc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 23, 2026
Last week, Trump told Fox News he “did not discuss” Jensen Huang with Xi, then conceded he might have mentioned it “just briefly.” Today, he says they discussed Huang “at length.” That’s quite a conversation for one that supposedly didn’t happen. https://t.co/Ahtvyiu8HU
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 23, 2026
The return of Huang saw an immediate hike in the share price of Nvidia, with a knock-on effect on Asian and US tech stock. It left a sour taste, and triggered suggestions of manipulation of the markets for personal gain.
The US president joined the board meeting of a private company in which he owns shares to convince them to reinstate a CEO who had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
A severe, brazen and corrupt abuse of presidential power.
Impeach.
— Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) November 23, 2026
Is it a national security scandal? Yes.
Is it a corruption scandal? Yes.
Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes.
Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes.
If it’s “super intelligence,” call it Supergate.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 23, 2026
The Jensen Huang affair is a reminder of our two-tiered justice system, a reminder of how rigged our economy is in favor of the wealthy, a reminder of how the Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to regulation, free markets, and government intervention.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 23, 2026
Of course, Trump – or Natalie Harp – couldn’t resist posting a meme about Huang’s return, and his choice was interesting – like slamming his arse against the window of the Oval Office and mooning the military guard would be interesting.
A real post from Trump. https://t.co/rSAKk08BEi
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 23, 2026
The mock-up of Huang as the target of an attempted assassination disgusted the majority of people who saw the image, not least because one man in the crowd died at the scene, while another died recently as a result of injuries sustained that day.