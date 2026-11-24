US donald trump

Donald Trump has interfered in the workings of a privately run company, and he isn’t even trying to hide it.

The president’s intervention in the tech company, Nvidia, surrounds the now reinstated CEO Jensen Huang, who stepped down after revelations of several affairs, including with Alice Huang – no relation – who has been accused of spying for China.

NVIDIA Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director. Read the release: https://t.co/x4bnjiSVil — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 23, 2026

Not only did Trump, who openly holds a large amount of Nvidia stock, admit to putting pressure on the board to take Huang back, but he now confirms having discussed the issue with President Xi, contradicting his own claims from last week.

Trump on what changed from last week with the board of Nvidia: "I spoke to them. Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them." https://t.co/wSHCDPMrrc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 23, 2026

Last week, Trump told Fox News he “did not discuss” Jensen Huang with Xi, then conceded he might have mentioned it “just briefly.” Today, he says they discussed Huang “at length.” That’s quite a conversation for one that supposedly didn’t happen. https://t.co/Ahtvyiu8HU — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 23, 2026

The return of Huang saw an immediate hike in the share price of Nvidia, with a knock-on effect on Asian and US tech stock. It left a sour taste, and triggered suggestions of manipulation of the markets for personal gain.

The US president joined the board meeting of a private company in which he owns shares to convince them to reinstate a CEO who had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. A severe, brazen and corrupt abuse of presidential power. Impeach. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) November 23, 2026

Is it a national security scandal? Yes. Is it a corruption scandal? Yes. Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes. If it’s “super intelligence,” call it Supergate. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 23, 2026

The Jensen Huang affair is a reminder of our two-tiered justice system, a reminder of how rigged our economy is in favor of the wealthy, a reminder of how the Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to regulation, free markets, and government intervention. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 23, 2026

Of course, Trump – or Natalie Harp – couldn’t resist posting a meme about Huang’s return, and his choice was interesting – like slamming his arse against the window of the Oval Office and mooning the military guard would be interesting.

A real post from Trump. https://t.co/rSAKk08BEi — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 23, 2026

The mock-up of Huang as the target of an attempted assassination disgusted the majority of people who saw the image, not least because one man in the crowd died at the scene, while another died recently as a result of injuries sustained that day.

1. This is very sick https://t.co/UflMAfiQD3 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 23, 2026

2. Thanks a lot, Trump voters. Appreciate you doing your part to wreck our country. pic.twitter.com/wASQ84mwKv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 23, 2026

3. Can’t believe I just had to download his stupid app to see if Trump really posted this smh….he did! pic.twitter.com/c2wplSHM58 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 23, 2026

4. Who the hell makes a mockery out of their own “assassination attempt”? pic.twitter.com/RbmKequdWd — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 23, 2026

5. this is a real Trump post. he's totally lost it pic.twitter.com/FZip4wemrA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 23, 2026

6. We are governed by children https://t.co/4c1Ils8wTC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 23, 2026

7. Yes, it's real.

Yes, it's reflects the maturity of a 14 year old boy.

But a female president would be too "emotional" they said. pic.twitter.com/9h5CoHwia7 — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) November 23, 2026

8. Never forget that donald trump put his stock portfolio ahead of America's national security. — Covie (@covie_93) November 23, 2026

9. living in the US is a humiliation ritual pic.twitter.com/uvb3ZmL6v2 — Ashley (@AshleyDCan) November 23, 2026

10. This is simply sick on so many fronts. pic.twitter.com/pjF0MZbwKx — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 23, 2026

11. DISGUSTING: Trump is now glorifying the fact that NVIDIA leader Jensen Huang got away with adultery with a suspected Chinese spy. Of course he makes it about himself. Trump is a despicable

human being. https://t.co/ZKIn9Irpvq pic.twitter.com/IfPT2AmlAW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 23, 2026

12. This is Trump. This is MAGA.

This is the Republican Party — and they do not give a single fuck about you and your family. (Yes this is real.) pic.twitter.com/WMiUqvz41C — Michelle Kinney 🇺🇦 Slava Ukraini (@MichelleKinney) November 23, 2026

13. Since when did the president of the United States become an unofficial member of the board of directors of a publicly traded corporation? — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 23, 2026