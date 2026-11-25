Politics lbc

We’re big fans of LBC as regularl visitors to these pages will already know, although the spotlight is usually on the great James O’Brien.

Not this time though, after a caller to Iain Dale’s show asked why the media always focusses on the poor and not the ‘super mega rich’ when questions are asked about how the government can make savings and reform the welfare state.

And it’s a minute and a bit very well spent. Cue John from Bristol!

Caller John says every penny of his benefits "goes back into the economy," while tax avoidance "costs the country about 60 billion a year." "Why don’t we have phone-ins about that?" https://t.co/u42wgIPWsS — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) November 25, 2026

Can’t share that enough, frankly, although one post will have to do for now.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1. Well said. Totally agree. It’s shameful how this country attacks the poorest in society ,,, — Scott Mcalister (@smxlad) November 25, 2026

2. What a great caller… saying it as it is… fuck the multi millionaires & billionaires saying ‘high’ welfare costs are the problem…. A 2% wealth tax above £10m is fuck all to those cunts — gaol4johnson (@gaol4johnsun) November 25, 2026

3. “We do regularly” what a complete lie Look how uncomfortable he looks @IainDale — Yallah Falasteen 🇵🇸 🇱🇧 (@YallahF55917) November 25, 2026

5. This is so true. You have to wonder why mega rich people are so greedy. It is a sickness to want to hoard every penny in an offshore account to do nothing and not want to contribute a tiny amount to help the country you live in flourish. — valeriemann (@valeriemann20) November 25, 2026

6. Talks sense and truth and the billionaire media know it … But billionaire media don't want to have that conversation Wonder why billionaire media don't like that conversation — Fairly Ordinary Guy (@Luckio12) November 25, 2026

7. This caller is 100 💯 true, and I’ve never heard anyone talk about the tax avoidance — michelle e lane 🌹 (@Lanemichelle67E) November 25, 2026

9. Spot on question. Why don't we have phone-ins about the tax avoidance across the country.

Where are the constant headlines? Why? The media and journalists are part of that culture. Most earning a fortune while telling the British people what to be angry about. — Harry (@HarryHarryshud) November 25, 2026

Source @FurkanGozukara