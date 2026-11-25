This LBC caller brilliantly called out the media for always focussing on benefit cheats and not the ‘super mega rich’ and we absolutely cannot share this enough
We’re big fans of LBC as regularl visitors to these pages will already know, although the spotlight is usually on the great James O’Brien.
Not this time though, after a caller to Iain Dale’s show asked why the media always focusses on the poor and not the ‘super mega rich’ when questions are asked about how the government can make savings and reform the welfare state.
And it’s a minute and a bit very well spent. Cue John from Bristol!
Caller John says every penny of his benefits "goes back into the economy," while tax avoidance "costs the country about 60 billion a year."
"Why don’t we have phone-ins about that?" https://t.co/u42wgIPWsS
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) November 25, 2026
Can’t share that enough, frankly, although one post will have to do for now.
And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.
Source @FurkanGozukara