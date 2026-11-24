Life christmas r/AskUK

Although Christmas is still a few weeks away, festive party season is already upon us, which means Secret Santa is rearing his – often unwelcome – head.

Some people take the time to think carefully about a nice gift. Others use the opportunity to insult, upset or generally take the mick out of their recipient, which isn’t really in the Christmas spirit.

They’ve been sharing the worst instances of this strange tradition on the AskUK subreddit after HoraceorDoris posed this question…

‘What is the worst/funniest/most outrageous secret Santa you have heard of?’ ‘One of my colleagues was dumped by her 3rd husband two weeks before Christmas. Her secret Santa present? A book entitled “How to find and keep a man”! ‘Another colleague with a BO problem got 12 cans of deodorant and a note threatening to get him the same next year!

Tis the season to be passive-aggressive! Lots of people chipped in with their favourites, like these…

1. ‘Boss was having a secret affair with his secretary, taking her to Ibiza for a dirty weekend. Someone got her an ‘I love Ibiza’ baseball cap and they both stormed out. Brutal!’

–Defiant_Hawk_9892

2. ‘I used to work in an office in Essex, one of the girls who used lots of fake tan got given a tin of Ronseal.’

–Hill_of_Phil

3. ‘A colleague got given a book (in front of the whole team) called “How To Manage Difficult People”. He only managed one person.’

–mpdehnel

4. ‘Someone in my office ended up getting a bottle of wrapped mouthwash, which was the first event in a long line of events that eventually ended in an Employment Tribunal.’

–crgoodw

5. ‘Gay bloke bought the over-zealous near retirement age homophobic woman a box of chocolates moulded to the shape of an anus. It took her long enough to realise what they were meant to be.’

–Worth_Gap4226

6. ‘Arsenal fan getting a Tottenham scarf. He was furious.’

–wgbe

7. ‘We had a £10 limit so I went to Poundland (this was a few years ago when things were still £1 each) and got the 10 physically biggest Christmas decorations I could find. His present was bigger than everyone else’s combined.’

–Largejam

8. ‘My office manager gave my MD a bedazzled urn for his mothers ashes. His mother is alive, and my office managers mother-in-law.’

–FantasticMootastic

9. ‘An old manager of mine had this little crusty white dog that he adored, which would be lovely were it not for the fact that he brought the stinky bastard into work all the time and it would bite literally everyone it came into contact with. He said she would never do that, she’s too sweet and gentle. I got him a dog toy in the shape of a guy with his face on it, which she proceeded to tear into ribbons right in front of him right away.’

–Moiras_Wig_Wall

10. ‘A lad received an inflatable penis costume, and was then offered I think it was £20 to wear it in public. He left through the back door and we watched him do a quick lap of the retail car park before coming back. Security got called and went shop to shop, we had to keep a straight face while saying we hadn’t noticed anything strange. Lad said after he was a bit embarrassed because even though no one recognised him, he noticed grandmas covering children’s eyes and pulling them away etc.’

–Aokaji21

11. ‘Manager got a colleague nipple tassels. That Xmas he was suspended for inappropriately messaging another colleague.’

–Pale_Bake9434