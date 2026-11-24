People have been sharing the ‘most outrageous’ Secret Santa gifts they’ve ever seen – 21 people who took a joke way too far
Although Christmas is still a few weeks away, festive party season is already upon us, which means Secret Santa is rearing his – often unwelcome – head.
Some people take the time to think carefully about a nice gift. Others use the opportunity to insult, upset or generally take the mick out of their recipient, which isn’t really in the Christmas spirit.
They’ve been sharing the worst instances of this strange tradition on the AskUK subreddit after HoraceorDoris posed this question…
‘What is the worst/funniest/most outrageous secret Santa you have heard of?’
‘One of my colleagues was dumped by her 3rd husband two weeks before Christmas. Her secret Santa present? A book entitled “How to find and keep a man”!
‘Another colleague with a BO problem got 12 cans of deodorant and a note threatening to get him the same next year!
Tis the season to be passive-aggressive! Lots of people chipped in with their favourites, like these…