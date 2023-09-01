Greg James shared this BBC local radio DJ’s most unfortunate gaffe and we didn’t see it coming

Celebrity

Readers of a certain age might find themselves muttering ‘Another one for Denis’ after enjoying this fabulous clip of a BBC local radio DJ’s unfortunate on-air gaffe.

It was shared by Radio 1’s Greg James who said it was one of the all time greats, and he’s not wrong.

Urm. This is one of the all time greats. pic.twitter.com/iZTnG2ub6T — Greg James (@gregjames) September 1, 2023

Ooof.

The DJ concerned, Chris Arnold, was the best of sports about the whole thing. Here’s what he tweeted about it.

‘I can only apologise profusely to the listeners for this deeply unfortunate slip of the tongue on the show this evening. ‘The next few minutes that followed were a real struggle.’

No doubt!

And James’ 10/10 response.

‘Tbf it is always exciting to be on air.’

PS Note for younger readers – ‘Another one for Denis’> Denis Norden, of course, and It’ll Be Alright on the Night.

Source Twitter @gregjames