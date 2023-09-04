Chris Addison had the best response to Gillian Keegan’s unfortunate 4-letter foul-up

Celebrity

You’ll no doubt already have seen education secretary Gillian Keegan’s unfortunate 4-letter foul-up following her ITV interview about the crumbling schools crisis.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan is recorded on camera saying others ‘have been sat on their a***s’ on schools Raac crisis and shares frustration about not being thanked for doing ‘a f***ing good job’https://t.co/c02gI4dXiM pic.twitter.com/jWbYTVZl5D — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) September 4, 2023

How was she to know there was a camera and a microphone – and a journalist – in the room? Give her a break, someone!

We’ve rounded up 27 of our favourite reactions here, including this.

Gillian Keegan focusing on the important stuff: her own grievances & grandiosity. https://t.co/ZMJdvP5hGG — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 4, 2023

And this.

Hi Gillian Keegan. As Education Secretary, you were just caught on camera saying that you were upset about not being thanked for doing ‘a f****** good job’ during the RAAC crisis in schools, and so I would like to thank you personally. THANK YOU for being in charge of a DfE who… — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) September 4, 2023

But surely the best response went to comedian, writer, actor and director Chris Addison, who said this.

Boy, have I got a show *you* should watch, Gillian. Think of it as a kind of series of training videos. https://t.co/AJbMCYVxHR — @[email protected] (@mrchrisaddison) September 4, 2023

Boom. And he wasn’t the only person thinking it for reasons that will already be obvious.

I know everything gets compared to The Thick of It these days but I’m desperate to know how she would deal with crumbly concrete pic.twitter.com/FjHKH6jX9E — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 4, 2023

A proper The Thick of It moment — even the camerawork https://t.co/wlqmzUTyHM — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) September 4, 2023

People are comparing the Tory government to The Thick of It but that’s an insult to The Thick of It, because under this Tory regime, to quote Glenn "the worst thing is, there's no humour in the cruelty" — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 4, 2023

Gillian Keegan reminds me of Nicola Murray from The Thick Of It pic.twitter.com/DwQng5dyQt — Georgina (@gs_mick) September 4, 2023

pic.twitter.com/DrxEisUMGE — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) September 4, 2023

When I said she was straight out of The Thick Of It… https://t.co/GwtTQ5Sorv — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) September 4, 2023

And finally …

