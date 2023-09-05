This DIYer simply did not think the job through

Videos

This man’s valiant efforts to fit a roof are more D.I.why? than D.I.Y. – but no builders were harmed during the making of the video, so you can watch without worrying.

People very much empathised with the poor chap’s mishap.

It’s not funny because he’s an idiot. It’s funny cause it’s relatable.

Johhnny5

That’s “throw the spoon in the trash and the used food container in the sink” level of brain fart. Everybody does it at some point.

Nyli_1

He freed himself in the quickest and most sensible way.

THEBHR

I thought people usually worked to put a roof over their head.

NotTheMilkyBarKid

Thank goodness he didn’t drop that hammer.

ZralousIdeal

NAILED IT.

StickyBeaverJuice76

NGL, this is some shit I would’ve done. Lol.

isquallhart

It’s his genius-sized head that’s the problem.

rhalf

I feel bad he was probably working for so long in the heat his brain just malfunctioned

EF5-Tornado

Not everyone was convinced it was a genuine error.

Best case scenario, it’s a dumbass making a funny mistake. Worst case scenario it’s a staged comedy skit portraying a dumbass making a funny mistake.

Luhood

man-83 had this suggestion.

This is actually a loop He keeps trapping himself and freeing his head just to restart again Legends says he still there.

READ MORE

14 DIY projects that are simply so bad they’re almost brilliant

Source r/funny Image Screengrab