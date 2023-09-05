This DIYer simply did not think the job through
This man’s valiant efforts to fit a roof are more D.I.why? than D.I.Y. – but no builders were harmed during the making of the video, so you can watch without worrying.
People very much empathised with the poor chap’s mishap.
It’s not funny because he’s an idiot. It’s funny cause it’s relatable.
Johhnny5
That’s “throw the spoon in the trash and the used food container in the sink” level of brain fart.
Everybody does it at some point.
Nyli_1
He freed himself in the quickest and most sensible way.
THEBHR
I thought people usually worked to put a roof over their head.
NotTheMilkyBarKid
Thank goodness he didn’t drop that hammer.
ZralousIdeal
NAILED IT.
StickyBeaverJuice76
NGL, this is some shit I would’ve done. Lol.
isquallhart
It’s his genius-sized head that’s the problem.
rhalf
I feel bad he was probably working for so long in the heat his brain just malfunctioned
EF5-Tornado
Not everyone was convinced it was a genuine error.
Best case scenario, it’s a dumbass making a funny mistake. Worst case scenario it’s a staged comedy skit portraying a dumbass making a funny mistake.
Luhood
man-83 had this suggestion.
This is actually a loop
He keeps trapping himself and freeing his head just to restart again
Legends says he still there.
Source r/funny Image Screengrab