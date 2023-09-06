There’s not enough facepalm in the world to deal with this Trump supporter’s climate change denial

US

We have to admire the ability of Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig – The Good Liars – to hear some of the things that come out of the mouths of Trump supporters without bursting out laughing or yelling “F*CK OFF!”

When Davram interviewed this wilting MAGA cultist in Milwaukee, he must have been tempted to get straight on the phone to Alanis.

Watch what happened.

“It’s a pretty hot day today, right?”

“Yeah, it’s hot.”

“It’s the all-time record for this date in Milwaukee.”

“Is it? I didn’t know that.”

“Did you catch a little bit of heatstroke earlier?”

“I sure did. But I’ll be alright.”

“What do you think about global warming?”

“I just don’t believe it. I think it’s all fake.”

We know weather isn’t climate, but weather patterns are – and he had enough chances to catch on.

TikTok users brought even more burn.

Literally, in the face of facts!

nOfUX

Almost got it.

Ole Henrik

Every one of these kinds of interview videos, it seems like the person forgets anything before the current question.

jacksoscared

They run into it like a freight train into a brick wall and… still don’t get it. Incredible.

Ch4osWe4ver

When you think you heard them all!!! .

fs0389

My head just exploded.

Tracy Hentig Wheaton

Is he holding a bag of ice?!?!

Gloppy Joe

Hahahahahaha…we are doomed.

HattoriHanzo

You can tell they’re so used to standing around with other idiots just agreeing with each other mid sentence, never having to explain.

megamander

Global Warming is Fake because…whew it’s Hot out here!!

Cordarius Williams

SirTwitchalothad the only reasonable reaction when you consider that this guy is a voter.

I’m laughing and crying at the same time.

