14 funniest reactions to the Republican Senator who says windmills are killing the whales

Poke Staff. Updated September 11th, 2023

It often seems like there are no depths to which climate change deniers will not sink to try and push their agenda.

Wisconsin’s Republican Senator Ron Johnson sank to oceanic depths when he thrilled Fox host Dagen McDowell with his extraordinary claim about offshore turbines. Oh, sorry – ‘windmills’.

“I’m not an alarmist, and I’m not in denial. These windmills, according to an earlier report on your network, are killing the whales.”

His ‘Not an alarmist but windmills are killing the whales’ shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by his shirt.

Ironically, since he doesn’t believe in human-made global warming, a lot of humans roasted him like the fires of the Sun.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

The Volatile Mermaid has definitely hit on a way to stop this and certain other terrible takes making it into the public domain.

If you think Senator Johnson cares about the whales, contact us. We have a bridge to sell you.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, ArtTower on Pixabay