14 funniest reactions to the Republican Senator who says windmills are killing the whales

It often seems like there are no depths to which climate change deniers will not sink to try and push their agenda.

Wisconsin’s Republican Senator Ron Johnson sank to oceanic depths when he thrilled Fox host Dagen McDowell with his extraordinary claim about offshore turbines. Oh, sorry – ‘windmills’.

Johnson: All this climate alarmism is based on bad science completely ignoring the impact of clouds… These windmills are killing the whales pic.twitter.com/uTEGtAyEMB — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2023

“I’m not an alarmist, and I’m not in denial. These windmills, according to an earlier report on your network, are killing the whales.”

His ‘Not an alarmist but windmills are killing the whales’ shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by his shirt.

Ironically, since he doesn’t believe in human-made global warming, a lot of humans roasted him like the fires of the Sun.

1.

Fact check: windmills aren’t killing whales.

Climate change is killing whales.

And Ron Johnson KNOWS it too. https://t.co/HOzkZVAAwS — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 10, 2023

2.

Yep—and the solar panels are killing the polar bears! https://t.co/BWDlOIyOkf — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 10, 2023

3.

As someone who worked on wind turbines (they’re not called windmills) for a decade, I can, with full authority inform the masses that I haven’t seen a single whale get killed by one. In fact, had that ever been the case, I’d be ballin’ cause I’d have pictures of the flying… https://t.co/TK2aOD59Od — Brett Cross (@BCross052422) September 11, 2023

4.

I’ll ask this as calmly as possible

HOW THE ACTUAL F*CK DO WIND MILLS KILL WHALES?!?!?!?!?!? — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) September 10, 2023

5.

I’m presumptively opposed to tax increases, but the presumption is rebuttable, and in this case I think the State of Wisconsin should raise taxes so that it can buy its senior United States Senator some brain cells https://t.co/UvyWL3HIzF — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) September 10, 2023

6.

BREAKING: GOP announces there is no global warming, but windmills are killing whales. IN RELATED NEWS: GOP claims solar panels are killing the unicorns. Electric cars are running over Hello Kitties. And Hunter Biden is killing mermaids. By hand. — Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ️ (@herotimeszero) September 10, 2023

7.

The criteria for electing people to Congress needs a complete revamping. — (@ChidiNwatu) September 10, 2023

8.

RoJo Jumps the Shark https://t.co/DYcB8AO8Au — ndweiss – ND – Diabolical Jezebel (@11tulips) September 10, 2023

9.

Climate scientist in their lab: “Damn! Why didn’t anyone tell me about clouds?!” https://t.co/D3p9GCUjdh — Matthew Shadle (@Matthew_Shadle) September 11, 2023

10.

A genius clearly qualified to assess “bad science.” https://t.co/y48uhgw4ph — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 10, 2023

11.

12.

Conservative Republican Senator showing remarkable compassion for flying whales. https://t.co/ODkKWxkTSb — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) September 11, 2023

13.

Exactly the kind of take you expect from someone who thinks COVID can be prevented with mouthwash https://t.co/wfJzVresXf — Mike Gee (@mestizoqueso) September 10, 2023

14.

important to install them correctly pic.twitter.com/ntKYg5FoDD — Jowen.eth (@jowenNFT) September 10, 2023

The Volatile Mermaid has definitely hit on a way to stop this and certain other terrible takes making it into the public domain.

New rules: You don’t get to talk about climate change unless you know that the Earth revolves around the Sun and you don’t get to talk about abortion unless you know that babies don’t come out of the pee hole. https://t.co/6CajNYfWdo — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 10, 2023

If you think Senator Johnson cares about the whales, contact us. We have a bridge to sell you.

This transcript of Trump talking coal and windmills really is worth reading in full

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, ArtTower on Pixabay