There was something odd about how Piers Morgan stood next to Luis Rubiales that really tickled people – 13 stand-up takedowns

As you’ll probably know by now Luis Rubiales has finally resigned as the head of Spain’s football federation almost a month after he grabbed and kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the celebrations of the country’s Women’s World Cup win.

Only slightly oddly, Rubiales chose to do so via a clip that was released from an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV that will air on Tuesday night (set your video recorders, folks).

NEW: Luis Rubiales tells Piers Morgan the reasons why he’s decided to step down as Head of the Spanish Football Federation.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/agF1ENrYXz — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 10, 2023

Talking of odd, there was something slightly unusual about the way Morgan posed alongside Rubiales for a photo that caught people’s attention. And their imagination.

Luis Rubiales flew to London today for a 2-hour interview with me in which he announced his resignation. It’s a raw, powerful, emotional conversation about THAT kiss, and crotch grab, which have made him the world’s most infamous man. It airs this week on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/55lfoQpV0i — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2023

And here are our 13 favourite things people said about it.

1.

I don't know how to fully explain this but Morgan appears to have perfected the 'I've shat myself' stance https://t.co/HsCnCKD9dm — Average Striker (@AverageStriker) September 10, 2023

2.

Just off to an abandoned foyer for some normal standing with the boys pic.twitter.com/7rRuRzpfx1 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) September 11, 2023

3.

The way they’re standing makes them look like a Sky Sports graphic for a relegation-threatened teams strike partnership https://t.co/UkhCWSadVc — Will (@willreyner) September 10, 2023

4.

I can confirm that Piers Morgan successfully completed the Brian Butterfield Standing For Photographs course over the weekend. Congratulations Piers! https://t.co/gJ9mstCImq — Brian Butterfield (@MrBButterfield) September 11, 2023

5.

Whoever said Trump stands like a centaur, it’s happening again. pic.twitter.com/8CX6NxRWzD — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) September 11, 2023

6.

I cannot even begin to tell you how much Piers Morgan looks like a toddler doing a poo in this photo. pic.twitter.com/VplSMT8kAO — Pete Otway (@PeteOtway) September 11, 2023

7.

This photo screams trapped wind https://t.co/kupBP2KRYG — Jo Lenton (@Pidgeos) September 10, 2023

8.

yknow i have never been more inspired to fix my posture than after seeing this picture https://t.co/ar8OBjYHaW — em (@canxawfc) September 10, 2023

9.

Why does piers look constipated https://t.co/tM5dMGA40R — d ⎊ (@awfcdreamer) September 10, 2023

10.

why are they standing like they’re trying to stop their thighs chafing https://t.co/uTUjS57mVM — Maisie 🍒🪩 (@_maisiepayne) September 10, 2023

11.

Piers' haemorrhoids have flared up again then https://t.co/BL1bZ77rgs — Yakhunt (@YakCarnt) September 10, 2023

12.

Very normal way to stand https://t.co/hwH5Jy2lWA — LL Cool A (@shamepainpapi) September 10, 2023

13.

Piers Morgan & Pablo Zabaleta have acquired the keys to their new recruitment firm office in London. https://t.co/AeLNgFCmrc — James Swinburne (@jaswinburne1) September 11, 2023

To conclude …

ah, what a noble way to go out https://t.co/ps4lj9BtYs — ⛷️ (@stokaljona) September 10, 2023

Source Twitter @piersmorgan