There was something odd about how Piers Morgan stood next to Luis Rubiales that really tickled people – 13 stand-up takedowns
As you’ll probably know by now Luis Rubiales has finally resigned as the head of Spain’s football federation almost a month after he grabbed and kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the celebrations of the country’s Women’s World Cup win.
Only slightly oddly, Rubiales chose to do so via a clip that was released from an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV that will air on Tuesday night (set your video recorders, folks).
NEW: Luis Rubiales tells Piers Morgan the reasons why he’s decided to step down as Head of the Spanish Football Federation.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/agF1ENrYXz
— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 10, 2023
Talking of odd, there was something slightly unusual about the way Morgan posed alongside Rubiales for a photo that caught people’s attention. And their imagination.
Luis Rubiales flew to London today for a 2-hour interview with me in which he announced his resignation. It’s a raw, powerful, emotional conversation about THAT kiss, and crotch grab, which have made him the world’s most infamous man. It airs this week on @PiersUncensored pic.twitter.com/55lfoQpV0i
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2023
And here are our 13 favourite things people said about it.
1.
I don't know how to fully explain this but Morgan appears to have perfected the 'I've shat myself' stance https://t.co/HsCnCKD9dm
— Average Striker (@AverageStriker) September 10, 2023
2.
Just off to an abandoned foyer for some normal standing with the boys pic.twitter.com/7rRuRzpfx1
— Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) September 11, 2023
3.
The way they’re standing makes them look like a Sky Sports graphic for a relegation-threatened teams strike partnership https://t.co/UkhCWSadVc
— Will (@willreyner) September 10, 2023
4.
I can confirm that Piers Morgan successfully completed the Brian Butterfield Standing For Photographs course over the weekend. Congratulations Piers! https://t.co/gJ9mstCImq
— Brian Butterfield (@MrBButterfield) September 11, 2023
5.
Whoever said Trump stands like a centaur, it’s happening again. pic.twitter.com/8CX6NxRWzD
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) September 11, 2023
6.
I cannot even begin to tell you how much Piers Morgan looks like a toddler doing a poo in this photo. pic.twitter.com/VplSMT8kAO
— Pete Otway (@PeteOtway) September 11, 2023
7.
This photo screams trapped wind https://t.co/kupBP2KRYG
— Jo Lenton (@Pidgeos) September 10, 2023
8.
yknow i have never been more inspired to fix my posture than after seeing this picture https://t.co/ar8OBjYHaW
— em (@canxawfc) September 10, 2023
9.
Why does piers look constipated https://t.co/tM5dMGA40R
— d ⎊ (@awfcdreamer) September 10, 2023
10.
why are they standing like they’re trying to stop their thighs chafing https://t.co/uTUjS57mVM
— Maisie 🍒🪩 (@_maisiepayne) September 10, 2023
11.
Piers' haemorrhoids have flared up again then https://t.co/BL1bZ77rgs
— Yakhunt (@YakCarnt) September 10, 2023
12.
Very normal way to stand https://t.co/hwH5Jy2lWA
— LL Cool A (@shamepainpapi) September 10, 2023
13.
Piers Morgan & Pablo Zabaleta have acquired the keys to their new recruitment firm office in London. https://t.co/AeLNgFCmrc
— James Swinburne (@jaswinburne1) September 11, 2023
To conclude …
ah, what a noble way to go out https://t.co/ps4lj9BtYs
— ⛷️ (@stokaljona) September 10, 2023
