This TikTok couple are so in awe of each other they have ‘love surges’ and not everyone felt the love

It’s only a day since we wrote about the look on the person’s face watching this TikToker eagerly greet their meal at a restaurant.

And we can only imagine how that person would react if confronted with this TikTok couple – musician and ‘content creator’ Lilianna Wilde and her husband Sean – sharing their thing for ‘love surges’.

It’s another video which has gone viral because, well, watch.

Well, she did say it was the cringiest thing ever.

And these are our favourite things people said in response.

‘It’s funny because I’m getting the complete opposite of a love surge watching this.’

burnzie ‘This video made me consider breaking up with my bf just to make sure i never risk experiencing a love surge.’

Katie ‘I need a love surge protector.’

Sarah Jennings ‘My dog does the exact same thing to my leg!’

Alex Dove672 ‘Thank you so much for sharing this I have now deleted all dating apps and hope to remain single. You’ve cured me.’

Nayeli ‘Rippp to anyone attempting to love surge me .’

CountryFruitRollup ‘Maybe i don’t need to date ever again actually.’

teddy.fiorino ‘I had a different idea ✨in my head✨ of like a love surge and it was not this I guess….’

Alisapalooza ‘i say this from the kindest place in my soul… I pray my husband never loves me this much My God

Alyssa ‘Y’all found each other and that’s what’s important.’

Source TikTok @liliannawilde H/T @mnrrntt