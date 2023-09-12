‘What’s the worst tweet of all time?’ 17 definite contenders
How many times a day do you secretly think you’ve seen the worst tweet ever? And why is it by Elon Musk?
jay ➠ – @flvckojamie – wondered what terrible tweets people might have identified as the worst, so they asked the question.
what’s the worst tweet of all time?
— jay ➠ (@flvckojamie) September 6, 2023
A lot of these cropped up more than once, so we know they must be bad – in one way or another. See if you agree.
1.
it’s gotta be this one https://t.co/lSbDcoJSXD pic.twitter.com/9LAKyptNJX
— is a bela☆ eras 17/11 (@kristensroyco) September 6, 2023
2.
It’s not even close for me https://t.co/qHJLD1F8Cl pic.twitter.com/pXPcOYJUsK
— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) September 6, 2023
3.
https://t.co/gNHbff7uJ9 pic.twitter.com/gjVzYFFu9e
— Alice Hamilton (@AliceRHamilton) September 6, 2023
4.
The responses however were gold https://t.co/lfMsTOeJL1 pic.twitter.com/wuXfSuQu67
— Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) September 8, 2023
5.
There have already been a lot of terrible tweets shared, but this one also stands out. https://t.co/BEew8iyIZD pic.twitter.com/QkOA4qTIGV
— Kala (@kalasaurus) September 7, 2023
6.
Surely Mick Hucknall's hierarchy of races https://t.co/U4VJf07tHN pic.twitter.com/KnfwhprBQ7
— Bantership Potemkin (@Bonesdrawstuff) September 6, 2023
7.
https://t.co/XLSNHTdnCF pic.twitter.com/udbJMiM2Yt
— Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) September 6, 2023
8.
Elon Musk’s “my little hyperpop kitty” tweet is the worst https://t.co/Tv6qNpKvXp pic.twitter.com/barMFUsFQ9
— Trap Queen Enthusiast (@marionumber4) September 6, 2023
9.
What were they cooking https://t.co/X1jnTQDHTn pic.twitter.com/hE9u0bgstd
— َ (@iTOXlK) September 6, 2023