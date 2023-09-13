21 Awfully British House Rules to keep things ticking along

Twitter

The unofficial monarchs of the hashtag game, Awfully British #Tag, have challenged tweeters to send in their suggestions for another ‘Awfully British’ list.

We Brits love our rules of the house. So give us your weird and wonderful British based rules and play #AwfullyBritishHouseRules

Your hosts are@Cute_Cthulhu & @MaidenWatford

pic.twitter.com/q1Ja9ILIvW — Awfully British #Tag (@awfullybritish2) September 10, 2023

There were too many to include here, so we highly recommend you check out the hashtag, but only after you read our favourites.

1.

The kettle MUST be reboiled.

Even if it finished boiling ten seconds ago because there's NO guarantee that water didn't dip below freezing in that ten second gap.#AwfullyBritishHouseRules — PieHard13 (@PieHardx13) September 10, 2023

2.

#AwfullyBritishHouseRules

One must purchase tins of Quality Street after the month of October in the largest size available! pic.twitter.com/ATAQx5aSSl — Zara Zee (@Zeddeee) September 10, 2023

3.

#AwfullyBritishHouseRules If it's cold put on another jumper. — Glasnostradamus (@gilesfgb) September 10, 2023

4.

#AwfullyBritishHouseRules You must not go running to your parents if you fall down and break both your legs… — Annie (@puppypower45) September 11, 2023

5.

Mums must always have a random stash of shit birthday cards with golfers or sailing boats on them #AwfullyBritishHouseRules — @SeecretDoris (@seecretdoris1) September 10, 2023

6.

Always apologise to visitors about the house being a mess no matter how tidy it is. #AwfullyBritishHouseRules — Iain Cameron (@willicm) September 10, 2023

7.

We must keep anything that can be reused for storage #AwfullyBritishHouseRules pic.twitter.com/dacVrJGwNY — J-No (@julesjubs) September 11, 2023

8.

If thy child is ill administer this and crown court on the telly.. #AwfullyBritishHouseRules pic.twitter.com/kAdFb3fXz6 — Just Nic.. sometimes a photographer (@tismenic70) September 10, 2023

9.

Every house must have a drawer full of absolute crap for no reason other than you had to put it somewhere safe for later use #AwfullyBritishHouseRules pic.twitter.com/Swch2s8zRt — Overly happy Coops (@miserygutscoop) September 10, 2023

10.

Found this sewing kit under the stair and some idiot has filled it with chocolates #AwfullyBritishHouseRules pic.twitter.com/VyER4aShUF — Mark Hebden (@unionlib) September 11, 2023

11.