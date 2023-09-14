A pub offered free drinks if the NY Jets lost and the punters counted their chickens too soon
A report by A.J. Bayatpour for WDJT/CBS 58 shows the moment when customers in Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee realised their drinks weren’t going to be free after all.
The pub’s very generous offer – ‘The Jets Lose, You Win’ – had looked like a good bet for its clientele when the Jets’ new star Aaron Rodgers went off injured early in the game. They started to run up their tabs.
When Xavier Gipson scored a touchdown in overtime, it not only broke their hearts, it broke a few bank accounts too.
So, uh, we were live on the air at Jack's when the Jets won, and everyone realized they weren't drinking for free after all pic.twitter.com/VCZJNGBaym
— A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 12, 2023
Tweeters appreciated A.J.’s perfect timing.
1.
Incredible to witness the live birth of a fable people will use to teach their children lessons thousands of years from now https://t.co/hnyRnvLyV5
— Peter Bonilla (@pebonilla) September 13, 2023
2.
Hoo boy. I bet that was an expensive night for a lot of people. https://t.co/xzILZLHdMl
— Kateration (@Katerationopia) September 12, 2023
3.
A few of these poor owners had to sell some of their Packers shares in order to pay off their bills last night. https://t.co/DWznQluJLe
— Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) September 12, 2023
4.
the owner rn: https://t.co/WAG2k1Up6V pic.twitter.com/MP3trytuvp
— Jibril Gagale (@JibbersMKE) September 12, 2023
5.
Hands down the best part is this guy in background trying to get those last drops of delicious beer from 2 cans and failing pic.twitter.com/4rAg6p1UTN
— Guitar Man (@Coltonblack15) September 12, 2023
6.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/TBh3VuPXEZ
— Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) September 12, 2023
7.
Visible proof that there is indeed justice in the world occasionally https://t.co/9uSk6ZgGab
— Cedric A Phillips (@CedricAPhillips) September 12, 2023
8.
this is incredible, but a few beers at a wisconsin bar is like $7 everyone is going to be fine https://t.co/6pXyRsFPsx
— manny (@mannyfidel) September 12, 2023
9.
Do yourself a favor… https://t.co/Ctwxj8zYkt
— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) September 12, 2023
10.
The house really does win all the time https://t.co/XfMiZ8tFuP
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 12, 2023
11.
“And the mood here has changed significantly..” https://t.co/OwOiZWPRZk pic.twitter.com/X3Fi971ba4
— ✨Dee✨ (@damaryyyyyy) September 12, 2023
We now cross back to the man of the hour – not Xavier Gipson …A.J. Bayatpour.
Like any good journalist, I went back to Jack’s tonight to follow up:
-About 350 people opened tabs
-Biggest bill was $160, all on beer
-Manager Olivia Fallon tells me the owners are actually on a retreat in the Dominican, and they haven’t yet decided if the promo will continue https://t.co/A5Yqmog0DC pic.twitter.com/lM4z213Gci
— A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 13, 2023
