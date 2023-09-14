Weird World

A pub offered free drinks if the NY Jets lost and the punters counted their chickens too soon

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 14th, 2023

A report by A.J. Bayatpour for WDJT/CBS 58 shows the moment when customers in Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee realised their drinks weren’t going to be free after all.

The pub’s very generous offer – ‘The Jets Lose, You Win’ – had looked like a good bet for its clientele when the Jets’ new star Aaron Rodgers went off injured early in the game. They started to run up their tabs.

When Xavier Gipson scored a touchdown in overtime, it not only broke their hearts, it broke a few bank accounts too.

Tweeters appreciated A.J.’s perfect timing.

We now cross back to the man of the hour – not Xavier Gipson …A.J. Bayatpour.

Source A.J. Bayatpour Image Screengrab