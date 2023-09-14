A pub offered free drinks if the NY Jets lost and the punters counted their chickens too soon

Weird World

A report by A.J. Bayatpour for WDJT/CBS 58 shows the moment when customers in Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee realised their drinks weren’t going to be free after all.

The pub’s very generous offer – ‘The Jets Lose, You Win’ – had looked like a good bet for its clientele when the Jets’ new star Aaron Rodgers went off injured early in the game. They started to run up their tabs.

When Xavier Gipson scored a touchdown in overtime, it not only broke their hearts, it broke a few bank accounts too.

So, uh, we were live on the air at Jack's when the Jets won, and everyone realized they weren't drinking for free after all pic.twitter.com/VCZJNGBaym — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 12, 2023

Tweeters appreciated A.J.’s perfect timing.

Incredible to witness the live birth of a fable people will use to teach their children lessons thousands of years from now https://t.co/hnyRnvLyV5 — Peter Bonilla (@pebonilla) September 13, 2023

Hoo boy. I bet that was an expensive night for a lot of people. https://t.co/xzILZLHdMl — Kateration (@Katerationopia) September 12, 2023

A few of these poor owners had to sell some of their Packers shares in order to pay off their bills last night. https://t.co/DWznQluJLe — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) September 12, 2023

Hands down the best part is this guy in background trying to get those last drops of delicious beer from 2 cans and failing pic.twitter.com/4rAg6p1UTN — Guitar Man (@Coltonblack15) September 12, 2023

The European mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/TBh3VuPXEZ — Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) September 12, 2023

Visible proof that there is indeed justice in the world occasionally https://t.co/9uSk6ZgGab — Cedric A Phillips (@CedricAPhillips) September 12, 2023

this is incredible, but a few beers at a wisconsin bar is like $7 everyone is going to be fine https://t.co/6pXyRsFPsx — manny (@mannyfidel) September 12, 2023

Do yourself a favor… https://t.co/Ctwxj8zYkt — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) September 12, 2023

The house really does win all the time https://t.co/XfMiZ8tFuP — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 12, 2023

We now cross back to the man of the hour – not Xavier Gipson …A.J. Bayatpour.

Like any good journalist, I went back to Jack’s tonight to follow up: -About 350 people opened tabs

-Biggest bill was $160, all on beer

-Manager Olivia Fallon tells me the owners are actually on a retreat in the Dominican, and they haven’t yet decided if the promo will continue https://t.co/A5Yqmog0DC pic.twitter.com/lM4z213Gci — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 13, 2023

