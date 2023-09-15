Alan Partridge’s hilarious commentary on the King’s Coronation is ruddy marvellous

Celebrity

More than 20 million Brits watched the TV coverage of the coronation of King Charles in May this year. A huge audience, but we feel it could have been larger still if a certain Alan Partridge had been doing the commentary for the historic event.

Now, thanks to one of the latest editions of the brilliant Alan Partridge podcast From the Oasthouse we can experience just what a Partridge commentary would be like by playing the podcast at the same time as watching the BBC coronation coverage available on iPlayer.

It’s exquisitely hilarious…

I love the #AlanPartridgePodcast more than I can say. In the latest series, Alan offers his own commentary on the coronation. I had to see if it actually matched up with the real footage, and I’m howling. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/HnZS2AiGoW — Kate Lister (@k8_lister) September 9, 2023

And a bit more…

Ok! I’ve done one more because it is just so funny, but you’ll have to listen to the whole episode along with the bbc coverage to get the full effect. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ORd3LNooFJ — Kate Lister (@k8_lister) September 10, 2023

Ruddy marvellous.

Here’s what people made of it…

My favourite bit of the podcast. So chuffed that it actually matches up with the coverage https://t.co/GT3bBP9k71 — Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) September 10, 2023

"And William with three (tours of duty), I believe, on Anglesey." Priceless.

Have you ever seen how his 'Spy Who Loved Me opening' narration matches up? — Simon Dale (@SimonDale1965) September 9, 2023

Hahahahaha god this is brilliant https://t.co/p5nCLmh3vD — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) September 10, 2023

“Bring it home!” — Catherine Curzon (@MadameGilflurt) September 9, 2023

Absolutely incredible https://t.co/wkrMKGVugt — Charlie Baker AUTUMN TOUR ON SALE (@BakersTweet) September 10, 2023

The reggae music so adored by the King's father — SB (@pacificdust) September 10, 2023

In short, this.

Peak Partridge in an already glittering broadcasting career. https://t.co/BlWYPoH4Z8 — Benjamin Myers (@BenMyers1) September 10, 2023

And the final word to Partridge co-writers, Neil and Rob Gibbons.

Props to @RobGibbons_ for spooling through hours of this shit then writing to fit the footage https://t.co/OTeHnN8Hxb — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) September 10, 2023

There’s a new Partridge book coming out, Big Beacon, and we can’t wait. Find out more about it here and on Audible over here.

And if you don’t listen to it already, the fabulous From The Oasthouse podcast is over here.

Thanks to Kate Lister for sharing. Back of the net!

Source Twitter @k8_lister