Surely the funniest 14 seconds you’ll spend today

This is very funny and so very, very true.

It’s a wildlife video played in reverse, shared by @AMAZINGNATURE over on Twitter and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

If you play videos of coatis in reverse, you are in a Jurassic Park. pic.twitter.com/84vMvGM4yp — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 14, 2023

Fabulous.

Took me a second to process what I was seeing https://t.co/BwWgCYE718 — Naj (@NDW179) September 15, 2023

Who thinks of these things? Brilliant! (everything & every experience is viewed thru some kind of lens) https://t.co/fHQc3WjxCa — Steven Litt (@strategysteven) September 15, 2023

I thought that was mini brachiosaurus https://t.co/iU1B38bJlj — 하야니 (@adlinaahmad_) September 14, 2023

Source Twitter @AMAZINGNATURE