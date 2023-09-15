Surely the most terrifying 50 seconds you’ll watch this week

Videos

Are you sitting comfortably? Well you certainly won’t be for long if you choose to watch this video of a man who had two options.

The first option was to NOT swim under a frozen lake. The second option was to swim under a frozen lake. For reasons which will forever remain unfathomable to us, he chose the second option.

Let’s see how that panned out, thanks to the appropriately named Crazy Clips account on Twitter…

Worst nightmare caught on camera pic.twitter.com/kKjMciMHzr — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) September 10, 2023

O. M. Effing. G.

Our palms are sweating and we need a stiff drink. What did other viewers make of it?

Just before he started swimming pic.twitter.com/FJWXc17H3E — PlasBit (@PlasBit) September 10, 2023

me literally just watching this pic.twitter.com/VyAyBntziQ — Glenn Polley (@glennpolley) September 10, 2023

Out of curiosity, what the hell is the point of this? — Sir Opinions (@siropinions) September 10, 2023

That's why men live shorter than women pic.twitter.com/qJ5x7gbVU7 — Suresh Parmar® (@iamSureshParmar) September 10, 2023

This might take the terror out of it just a little bit.

Revised

with better music

(Sound on) pic.twitter.com/RrjD5a9vp1 — turtleabouttown (@turtleabouttown) September 11, 2023

It’s a hard no from us (but you knew that already).

Source @crazyclipsonly