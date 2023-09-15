Videos

Surely the most terrifying 50 seconds you’ll watch this week

David Harris. Updated September 15th, 2023

Are you sitting comfortably? Well you certainly won’t be for long if you choose to watch this video of a man who had two options.

The first option was to NOT swim under a frozen lake. The second option was to swim under a frozen lake. For reasons which will forever remain unfathomable to us, he chose the second option.

Let’s see how that panned out, thanks to the appropriately named Crazy Clips account on Twitter…

O. M. Effing. G.

Our palms are sweating and we need a stiff drink. What did other viewers make of it?

This might take the terror out of it just a little bit.

It’s a hard no from us (but you knew that already).

Source @crazyclipsonly