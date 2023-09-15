‘What is the most successful lie in history?’ – 19 times we all had the wool pulled over our eyes

Life

People shared the most successful likes ever told after Redditor clueless-game asked – you guessed it – this.

‘What is the most successful lie in history?’

It prompted a whole bunch of fascinating answers which were often funny, sometimes familiar, and every now and again totally jaw-dropping.

We’ve read them all so you don’t have to – actually, that is a lie – and here are our 19 favourites.

1.

“I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the above Terms and Conditions”.

K333N4N

2.

“We are experiencing higher than normal call volume. Your call is very important to us.”

‘Every. single. customer service line.’

depikT

3.

“If you tell the truth you won’t be in trouble” yeah mom, I fell for that a few times and learned that lesson quickly.’

glucoseintolerant

4.

“Yes, I am 18+ years old”

whitedrood

5.

‘This hurts me much more than it hurts you.’

dead_PROcrastinator

6.

‘One of the most impressive ones was when Great Britain convinced everyone during WWII that carrots were the reason why their vision was great when it was really the recently discovered airborne interception radar technologies.

‘I still know people that are convinced eating carrots as kids will ensure 20/20 vision for life.’

KickArseDuke

7.

“Please listen carefully as our menu items have recently changed.”

Raspberries-Are-Evil

8.

“The customer is always right”.

‘The customer is not always right. Sometimes, the customer is a twat.’

Hordriss27

9.

“You are not beautiful. But you could be with this product”

Nemosoul98

10.

‘Iceland and Greenland.’

SuvenPan