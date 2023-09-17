About as creative as it’s possible to get with a cardboard box and a lamp

Entertainment

What artist Kuronushi_ can’t do with a cardboard box and a well-placed light source isn’t really worth doing. This video shows the finished article of one of his pieces and the process of another. Both incredible.

We’re probably not going to try this with the next cardboard box that comes our way, because that looks like one of those 10,000 hours of practice things.

People with these kind of skills makes me question my existence.

AjmelsJr

Why is no one talking about how it was a quidditch pitch before and then turned into Harry?

Tessa.heijblom

You are unstoppable. Respect.

Diego Leter

How do you even discover that you can do this? Like what were you doing in the first place?!?!

Technicality

Insane talent.

kevinmulcahy45

People are so creative.

Notification

How is that possible?

SHAHIN KHAN

That’s amazing what a talent ❤️

JC

This is beyond my imagination.

Mike Wolf

As if that weren’t impressive enough, he can also do this.

Follow him for more amazing artworks.

Source @kuronushi_ Image Screengrab