About as creative as it’s possible to get with a cardboard box and a lamp
What artist Kuronushi_ can’t do with a cardboard box and a well-placed light source isn’t really worth doing. This video shows the finished article of one of his pieces and the process of another. Both incredible.
@kuronushi_ #harrypotter #danielradcliffe ♬ オリジナル楽曲 – 黒主くん – 黒主くん
We’re probably not going to try this with the next cardboard box that comes our way, because that looks like one of those 10,000 hours of practice things.
People with these kind of skills makes me question my existence.
AjmelsJr
Why is no one talking about how it was a quidditch pitch before and then turned into Harry?
Tessa.heijblom
You are unstoppable. Respect.
Diego Leter
How do you even discover that you can do this? Like what were you doing in the first place?!?!
Technicality
Insane talent.
kevinmulcahy45
People are so creative.
Notification
How is that possible?
SHAHIN KHAN
That’s amazing what a talent ❤️
JC
This is beyond my imagination.
Mike Wolf
As if that weren’t impressive enough, he can also do this.
@kuronushi_ 鉛筆で @khaby.lame さんを描きました。期待はしないで下さい #drawing #art #お絵描き ♬ suono originale – Khabane lame
Follow him for more amazing artworks.
Source @kuronushi_ Image Screengrab