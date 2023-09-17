Watch this cyclist’s instant karma after flipping off a pedestrian

Videos

We’re grateful to u/Flapjackjohnsen who posted this slightly NSFW clip in the r/WhatCouldGoWrong forum with this title –

Flipping off a pedestrian while biking on the sidewalk

And here’s what could – and did – go wrong when these cyclists rode on a pedestrian area of Scotch College in South Australia.

Although the lady in question obviously started the middle-finger-fest, she had obvious provocation.

It came to the attention of a lot of people with zero sympathy for the cyclist’s self-inflicted misfortune.

The flying fickle finger of FATE.

MatsuoManh

And bikers wonder why they have such a bad reputation …

Inigo93

She’s like 70 years old. Wtf is your problem with grandma?

JonsNotHereMaaan

Look ma, no brains!

MaracaBalls

serves him right, dumbass.

Trillium13

Falling down the ladder of humility.

Wretchedrat

The douche is strong with this one.

Aviator1116

Vertaferk summed up for the anti-cyclist faction.

Instant karma is a beautiful thing.

In fairness, there were a small number, like DigitalUnderstanding, who spoke up on behalf of the non-idiotic cyclists. We’ll give them the last word.

I have never witnessed a bicycle rider disrespect anyone in my entire life. But I went for a run today and a car driver didn’t stop for me in the crosswalk, just kept going at full speed. That happened less than a half hour ago but I barely remember it because car drivers terrorize us all so often we’ve come to just ignore it.



