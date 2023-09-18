James Blunt just sent this shoe shop viral and it’s a classic of the genre

Celebrity

To the world of James Blunt on Twitter, where the singer’s just gone viral again for reasons that are about to be obvious.

Come get my hoes. pic.twitter.com/RorIQwQ52a — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 16, 2023

Manages to be both unfortunate and very fortunate, all at the same time (he was in Granby Street, Leicester, just in case you’re wondering).

Hahaha you legend, Blunty. — Diabetic Dad (@DiabeticDadUK) September 17, 2023

Presume referring to the well documented gardening tool James.. — Dr Andy Hershon (@andyhersh) September 16, 2023

When dreams come true… https://t.co/ZTJbt4Ry48 — BBC Radio Leicester (@BBCLeicester) September 17, 2023

Great to see James visiting the real landmarks of my home town Sod the clock tower and that dead carpark king. https://t.co/Fh0WhsiPbm — WA Kelly (@MrKelly2u) September 17, 2023

I just know you’re going to be disappointed. — Dilwyn Roberts (@dilwyn555) September 16, 2023

Of course he’ll be disappointed. He’s in Leicester. — iCaveDave (@iCave_Dave) September 16, 2023

Feels entirely appropriate to give the last word to these people.

And because we’re talking Blunt – and you’re still here – it took us back to this glorious tweet from last month, a response – of sorts – to Piers Morgan getting on the Tube for the first time in forever.

My first time on the tube in 20+ years. Dude behind me is worried that I think he’s beautiful. https://t.co/3kxkJX2H8k pic.twitter.com/mkUaHHDKIF — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 7, 2023

Never change, JB.

