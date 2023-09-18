Celebrity

James Blunt just sent this shoe shop viral and it’s a classic of the genre

Poke Staff. Updated September 18th, 2023

To the world of James Blunt on Twitter, where the singer’s just gone viral again for reasons that are about to be obvious.

Manages to be both unfortunate and very fortunate, all at the same time (he was in Granby Street, Leicester, just in case you’re wondering).

Feels entirely appropriate to give the last word to these people.

And because we’re talking Blunt – and you’re still here – it took us back to this glorious tweet from last month, a response – of sorts – to Piers Morgan getting on the Tube for the first time in forever.

Never change, JB.

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt