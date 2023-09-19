Entertainment

‘Barking Dog Man’ might have provided the most iconic Australian TV interview ever

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 19th, 2023

Back in 2010, Australian Ray Graham went viral after his explanation of the problem of vicious dogs in his neighbourhood involved a very convincing impression of the animals.

He became known as Barking Dog Man and, as the Batshit Moments in Aussie Media account explains, the clip might well be the most iconic TV interview of all time.

Graham’s impromptu performance was wonderfully nostalgic to some and a completely new crazy clip for others.

Top marks for this nod to televangelists.

Source @Batshit_Media Image Screengrab