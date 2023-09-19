‘Barking Dog Man’ might have provided the most iconic Australian TV interview ever

Entertainment

Back in 2010, Australian Ray Graham went viral after his explanation of the problem of vicious dogs in his neighbourhood involved a very convincing impression of the animals.

He became known as Barking Dog Man and, as the Batshit Moments in Aussie Media account explains, the clip might well be the most iconic TV interview of all time.

The time a local news report about some untrained dogs turned into the most iconic TV interview of all time pic.twitter.com/wg6mmP0TRW — Batshit Moments in Aussie Media (@batshit_media) September 17, 2023

Graham’s impromptu performance was wonderfully nostalgic to some and a completely new crazy clip for others.

1.

These XL bullys in Australia need to be sorted ASAP. pic.twitter.com/l4cNDWLCYe — (@Izithema) September 17, 2023

2.

I think about this at least once a week https://t.co/cp85VetiDb — Kate Burns (@Katerqburns) September 17, 2023

3.

Just retweet the hell out of it, brilliant! https://t.co/N3cH8jfd8z — Col (@crimsonavenger) September 17, 2023

4.

Love the stoic Mrs https://t.co/sW8vZDWNzz — Sociable Socialist aka Stephen ✊ (@Neopseudo) September 17, 2023

5.

I remember seeing this live and thinking "what the hell was that?" — Hello Helen ‍⬛ (@Helen_RPN) September 17, 2023

6.

Loving the subtitles https://t.co/cTbnoNEovc — Count Jim Moriarty (@CountMoriarty) September 18, 2023

7.

Wonder what this dude is smoking’ https://t.co/4CduaKuxnM — A Belt Jr (@ABeltJr1) September 18, 2023

8.

I’ve had people come up to me in work like this https://t.co/s550csl22N — Marc Webber (@marcwebber) September 18, 2023

9.

Eddie Jones to the Wallabies in the locker room after Fiji beat them. https://t.co/K7WjtjKJCs — Ulu Afaese (@TheUluNation) September 17, 2023

10.

28 Days Later (2002, dir. Danny Boyle) https://t.co/XX8ijjkUMM — Tim Byrne (@TByrne75) September 17, 2023

11.

yeah jesus h christ wonder if he's had his rabies shot tho https://t.co/BMNOzoPmJK — The Book Girl (@The_book_girl) September 17, 2023

Top marks for this nod to televangelists.

The spirit of the dogs compelled him. https://t.co/R7V03NU8yV — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) September 18, 2023

