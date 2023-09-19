Pics

Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the week is surely this, sent to the Financial Times and highlighted by the FT’s Jim Pickard on Twitter.

possibly the best letter to the FT of all time pic.twitter.com/g5PWO4QuSu — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 19, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Magnificent.

Fun fact: the letter writer once snogged Elvis in front of her husband — Rhymer Rigby (@rhymerrigby) September 19, 2023

Apparently so!

Source Twitter @PickardJE