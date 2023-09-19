Newspaper letter of the week
Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the week is surely this, sent to the Financial Times and highlighted by the FT’s Jim Pickard on Twitter.
possibly the best letter to the FT of all time pic.twitter.com/g5PWO4QuSu
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 19, 2023
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.
Magnificent.
Rose Knox-Peebles. pic.twitter.com/K7STwODdDr
— Gravy (@GravyGravy91) September 19, 2023
Fun fact: the letter writer once snogged Elvis in front of her husband
— Rhymer Rigby (@rhymerrigby) September 19, 2023
Source Twitter @PickardJE