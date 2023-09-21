Sophy Ridge’s hilarious takedown of Rishi Sunak’s imaginary green commitments he just ‘scrapped’ was A++

News

Over on Sky News, presenter Sophy Ridge was – like many of us – trying to remember exactly when the government had committed to those green policies which Rishi Sunak was very excitedly telling everyone he’d now scrapped.

You remember, like a tax on meat and having to divide our recycling up into seven – seven! – different bins.

We will never impose unnecessary and heavy-handed measures on you, the British people. We will still meet our international commitments and hit Net Zero by 2050. pic.twitter.com/XjXQzGVaCN — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 20, 2023

So she thought she’d ask justice secretary Alex Chalk – he could surely help, right? – and her response was A++.

“Rishi Sunak said he blocked plans to tax meat, introduce compulsory car sharing and make people sort their rubbish into seven bins. Can you remind me when these things were actually going to happen? Maybe I’ve got amnesia. I can’t remember any of these”pic.twitter.com/QviZt6nwKi — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) September 20, 2023

Bravo!

‘Seven bins, what would you even put in seven bins? A meat tax? Have you also blocked plans to ban people from eating ice cream for dessert?’

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Genuinely laughed out loud at this — perfect comic timing from @SophyRidgeSky

“7 bins?”

“A meat tax?” You can tell Sunak’s Comms Director recently quit. How embarrassing for @AlexChalkChelt #SevenBins #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/eIMavalt5S — Alex Richards (@AlxdrRchrds) September 20, 2023

This is embarrassing. Even Rishi Sunak’s own ministers can’t explain where he got his imaginary list of green commitments he claimed to be “scrapping” today pic.twitter.com/tVa6q202tD — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 20, 2023

Can’t remember the last time an ‘interview’ with a govt minister wasn’t embarrassing. The standard to expect now is a fumbling mess of dishonesty, lame excuses and misplaced blame. Because they have nothing to be proud of and nothing they do withstands scrutiny. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) September 21, 2023

Serious broadcasters are just laughing at them now https://t.co/nRz3iCrQAP — Olga FitzRoy (@OlgaFitzRoy) September 21, 2023

“Rishi Sunak said he blocked plans to tax meat, introduce compulsory car sharing and make people sort their rubbish into seven bins. Can you remind me when these things were actually going to happen? pic.twitter.com/j82PAoGKgC — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) September 21, 2023

This – every journalist should nail every liclspittle for government on these specific bollocks claims – “show us a document by ANYBODY saying people will be forced to have seven bins or car share”. Because it is a lie. https://t.co/o8jVdA6roO — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) September 20, 2023

Follow @SophyRidgeSky on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @SophyRidgeSky