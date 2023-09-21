News

Sophy Ridge’s hilarious takedown of Rishi Sunak’s imaginary green commitments he just ‘scrapped’ was A++

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2023

Over on Sky News, presenter Sophy Ridge was – like many of us – trying to remember exactly when the government had committed to those green policies which Rishi Sunak was very excitedly telling everyone he’d now scrapped.

You remember, like a tax on meat and having to divide our recycling up into seven – seven! – different bins.

So she thought she’d ask justice secretary Alex Chalk – he could surely help, right? – and her response was A++.

Bravo!

‘Seven bins, what would you even put in seven bins? A meat tax? Have you also blocked plans to ban people from eating ice cream for dessert?’

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

