This unexpected payoff hilariously captures the beauty (or otherwise) of a long term relationship
Over on Reddit people reckon this 10 second video perfectly captures the beauty (or otherwise) of a Long term relationship.
It went viral after it was shared by _YuKitsune_ who said: ‘If my relationship with him isn’t like that I don’t want it .’
There was also plenty of people suggesting it wasn’t entirely the real deal, but the point still stands (we think).
‘Don’t let her sit on your lap.’
OpportunitySudden281
‘My wife has the same vibe. Love her.’
minimumeffkrt
‘White shorts?…
‘Very bold of her…’
Retro-Squid
‘Fake or not, that’s an accurate picture of long-term love ❤️.’
tazome
Source Reddit u/_YuKitsune_