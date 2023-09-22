‘Donald Trump is privately concerned he could be headed to prison. What do you say to him?’ – 16 top suggestions

Politics

Donald Trump is facing 91 felony counts, which he denies, so it’s probably natural – if out of character – that he might be worried about the consequences of those charges.

Nathalie Jacoby asked …

BREAKING: Donald Trump is privately concerned he could be headed to prison. What do you say to him?

The man has his supporters, as the sales of millions of hats made in China demonstrates, so they had some words of comfort.

I say to you…the honest,decent law abiding legal citizens of these great United States will never allow D.J.Trump to be put in to prison of any sort. https://t.co/3PtBQsw9cH — J.RWING (@JamesRGarrett1) September 21, 2023

It will be overturned on appeal. — Chassius (@Chassius1) September 21, 2023

The indictments are bogus. so I don't have to say anything. — jon33naz (@jon33naz) September 21, 2023

They were, however, in the minority.

1.

2.

Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye. — Jacqueline L. Landry, Author ♿✍️‍ (@PedanticBohemia) September 21, 2023

3.

Save the country the trouble and just check yourself in. https://t.co/OH7kzCkuNC — Jack Sussek (@JackSussek) September 21, 2023

4.

Better late than never. — Justice⚖Now (@ChrisJustice01) September 21, 2023

5.

Glad you like orange. — tommahawk (@tommyhawk1968) September 21, 2023

6.

No thoughts/Zero prayers. — Lord Jeff of Cunningham (@Docziggy) September 21, 2023

7.

Couldn't happen to a nicer guy… — DigitalWrks (@wrks_digital) September 21, 2023

8.

Actions have consequences. Most of us learned this by age 3. https://t.co/Cc0rZLVpgY — Loretta Anderson (@LoriAnderson322) September 21, 2023

9.

„Start to buy those tiny things you take with you, when you are backpacking. 50-70 sq ft are not Mar-a-Lago.“ https://t.co/xvs0F5Wdx3 — Dirk Jung  @Krid63.bsky.social (@Krid63) September 21, 2023

10.

You worked very hard for this moment and you have earned it. https://t.co/mokEX7lvXi — Philip (@Philip_13) September 21, 2023

11.

Hey Don, it might be a good time for Trump Org to go into the prison business… https://t.co/eMi8mLgXjH — Alex (@alex_remote) September 21, 2023

12.

Lock him up

Lock him up https://t.co/QW3gHffAc4 — Su Dharmapala Votes Yes & #AI Chick (@SuDharmapala) September 20, 2023

13.

Don't worry I think ketchup is on commissary booksNo spray tan or Wigs though https://t.co/tWlkJJjFnn — Clash Panda Ray⚽⚽⚽⚽ (@clashpandaRay1) September 21, 2023

14.

Melania sold everthing — Dominic Booth (@processangel1) September 20, 2023

15.

Bye bye shut the door on the way https://t.co/kML6xKkxo0 — Spartacus 13 (@Spartacus1312) September 21, 2023

16.

You’re finally doing something good for the country! https://t.co/CJ8FNriNW3 — RepugHater (@jmcavaM) September 21, 2023

A few people expressed this depressing opinion.

He probably won't go. Because Americans are stupid enough to vote for him again. https://t.co/TZaizvP8YY — Daniela Nadj (@DanielaNadj) September 21, 2023

But Shakespeare (yes, that one) had some flowery words to suit the occasion.

“Nay, if the Devil hath given thee proofs for sin, this wilt prove his. Take him to prison, officer. Correction and instruction must both work ere this rude beast will profit.”

“Measure for Measure” https://t.co/Y1FZzHBygG — Shakespeare on Politics (@ShakespeareonP1) September 20, 2023

And we can’t argue with the Bard.

