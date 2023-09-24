Entertainment

The fantastic There I Ruined It might be the most badly named account across social media, because what they actually do is improve your favourite songs by giving them either an unexpected but beautifully edited second genre or they add heaps of comedy. Sometimes both.

Their latest offering is –

What Red Hot Chili Peppers sound like to people who don’t like Red Hot Chili Peppers

Between the AI assisted vocals and the perfectly chosen lyrics, it’s no less than a masterpiece.

“I got a thumbtack on my nutsack.” would explain some of his facial expressions, to be fair.

After less than two days, the post is well on its way to 2,500 comments on YouTube alone, so here are a few we thought nailed it.

This isn’t ruined, this is a banger

Roachdog_JR

I’m impressed with how profound some lyrics are. “Got frisky with a buffalo”, “tickle my bum with a mannequin thumb” and “carjacked a nun on the 101” really are thought-provoking, wisdom nuggets.

ghju

I love how you changed absolutely nothing about the song at all. Timeless classic. You even kept the original slide whistle. Nice.

Strudelman420

The “Now it’s time to reiterate California” is the essence of RHCP. I love them, and for fun I’ll sing their songs on tune but only repeat the word California over and over.

Junaidhashim3106

Homie could literally sing this at a world tour and people would still cheer.

bradwashington460

This feels like the spiritual successor to Weird Al’s “Smells Like Nirvana”. Bravo, fantastic.

carolinedavis8339

Without subtitles it would actually be as mysterious and thought provoking as any of their other songs.

gonefishy2987

I want a whole album of this.

yomamma0000

Ok, but even someone who does like RHCP it still sounds like that.

khloeiscoolerthanu

So you’re saying this ISN’T what the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are actually singing? Could’ve fooled me.

seantaft3853

quincydread5204 had a cunning plan.

I swear I need to make a playlist of normal songs and then toss a few of these in the mix and play it at work one day to see how long it takes someone to notice…

We might just steal that idea.

