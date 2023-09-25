What’s your favourite interaction you’ve had with a celebrity? – 24+ star stories

Celebrity

Over on Twitter – yes, Twitter – Joey (@gothamhiphop) asked a question.

What’s your favorite interaction you’ve had with a celebrity? pic.twitter.com/S6ZtE8WpUi — Joey (@gothamhiphop) September 21, 2023

Most of us have had at least low-level contact with a famous person, whether it’s asking for an autograph or nearly hitting them with our car. In my defence, they just stepped out.

Consequently, there were a lot of responses, and there were even a lot of excellent responses, so we highly recommend you read the replies and quotes.

In the meantime, check out these 24. They’re not quite all positive encounters, but they are all entertaining.

1.

went to a test screening. there was a massive poster of Gary Oldman`s face in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Gary Oldman came out of the lift, double took at the poster. went and leant against the wall with one arm up, grinning until someone noticed. I laughed, he nodded, and left https://t.co/0hFyl0llTN — Alice Lowe (@alicelowe) September 24, 2023

2.

I was interviewing Kirsten Dunst and she was like “i love your sweater. Where is it from?” And i was like i have no idea and then she walked over checked the tag and said “Wow, it’s Forever 21. You wear it like it’s a lot more expensive.” https://t.co/63s7IZLyd5 — Chris Murphy (@christress) September 23, 2023

3.

Alan Bennett sat next to me on a train 5 years ago. I didn’t want to bother him but as I left I told him how much I loved his work. He thanked me, seemed genuinely touched, and added, ‘I saw you reading an Adrian Mole earlier; I knew Sue Townsend, she was such a wonderful woman.’ https://t.co/7YMP6A4uHA — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) September 22, 2023

4.

Years ago I met Jennifer Coolidge at a party. When I said I had a play opening the next night she said she’d come. I really didn’t think she would. The next night she turned up and afterwards in the pub she made a point of telling each actor in the show how brilliant they were. https://t.co/cEbuYrboZ2 — Jonathan Harvey (@JOJEHARVEY) September 24, 2023

5.

As a young teen I went to a writing workshop with Christy Moore where he helped me write a song and at the end we both agreed it was shite https://t.co/UrSXjev5nD — SITCOM (@TebiRex) September 24, 2023

6.

When I was a waitress, Kiefer Sutherland would come in to dine and ask “what’s your rent?” and then write that amount on the tip line of the check. https://t.co/SnSE5YrOba — Casey Vandeventer (@HiCaseyV) September 23, 2023

7.

My niece mentioning to Lenny Henry how excited she was the the girl on the cover of his kids book had hair like hers, having already signed it he took book back and quietly went through it circling all mentions of Afro/curly hair https://t.co/Pxlt6XIoGq pic.twitter.com/l1m248IUR1 — Tom Ryan (@atomryan) September 23, 2023

8.

Once at a BuzzFeed event, I was asked to take Meryl Streep from reception to the green room. We chatted in the elevator and she was SO kind. I dropped her off where she needed to be and asked if there was anything else she needed. She winked at me and said “that’s all”. https://t.co/Sjt9U6WHwU pic.twitter.com/nZIG96vWKC — Rahul Kothari (@rahkothari) September 24, 2023

9.

When my girlfriend and I met Conan and he tweeted this like right after https://t.co/mqBGmq9ILK pic.twitter.com/6Fd7ae81Zb — Joe Miciak (@jlmiciak) September 22, 2023

10.

not my fav but it's the funniest. i went to soulja boy's bday party 2yrs ago and in the middle of it he climbed on a stage (that i assume was built for this event) and made the crowd rap HIS songs to him while he watched silently over us like some sort of pretty boy swag pharoah https://t.co/SgDNgLawTE — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) September 24, 2023

11.

When I explained why I walk with a cane and Nick Cave gave me a hug. https://t.co/RoZg7TpOeF pic.twitter.com/sbE1BJAu0d — Pete Noble (@petenoble1973) September 23, 2023

12.