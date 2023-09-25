This kid turned up at school, dressed for the job he wanted

Life

Over on Reddit’s r/funny, Miss_nephthys share a screenshot of a message her son’s school sent her. It’s instantly iconic.

With a dad who’s an aerospace engineer, it’s no surprise that the then nine-year-old is already reaching for the stars, but we’d love to have seen the teachers’ faces when he showed up. One small step for a kid …

Reddit users were fully behind him.

That kid is going to make it, that is unless someone breaks them first.

sneeps As his mother, he broke me first just saying.

Miss_nephthys

That principal needs to learn that snitches get space stitches.

espeero

Not gonna lie if I sent my kid off to school in one outfit and they came back in a space suit, I’d be excited and laughing. That’s amazing!

scooged1

Well, I can think of worse things to have your kid sneak-wear to school.

snorkle25

My toddler has taken to insisting that he go to daycare in some sort of costume every Friday. Who are we to say no? It makes him happy and doesn’t hurt anyone.

tsittler

Please tell me he was drinking TANG. And randomly saying NASA WE HAVE A PROBLEM.

dmarrs

Who the hell calls their child “Child”?? …and what were the odds he would go to a school where the principal’s name is “Principal”?

DavidDeeeds

My son went to first grade dressed in a suit, tie, and dress shoes with a hat and briefcase. He decided to dress as a lawyer. One day he dressed as a cowboy told the whole school we were moving to a ranch in Texas.

deadeyeAZ

spamcan81 wasn’t fooled.

You can hide the name and pretend all you want but we all know this kid’s name is Calvin and he has a pet tiger.

via GIPHY

READ MORE

A school kicked up a right stink after branding this pig drawing NSFW

Source r/funny Image r/funny, Freepik