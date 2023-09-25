No matter how funny you think this cat’s response to tasting watermelon is going to be, it’s better

Animals

Just a cat, enjoying a slice of watermelon. How much are they enjoying it? This much.

Mega ooof.

The clip went wildly viral on Reddit and also on Twitter.

When he realized red is the good part of the watermelon.. pic.twitter.com/LJ6nDFdIb6 — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) September 25, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘For a brief moment, he understood the meaning to everything.’

threeducksinatrench ‘That facial expression of shock is priceless.’

Critical-Art-9277 ‘Serotonin moment.’

KingdomOfKarelia ‘Cat eyes are always fascinating when they go from () to O. Like I know what cat’s eyes are like, but it never gets old.’

magein07 “Dude, you gotta get another slice. This is mine now” -Cat’

Source Twitter @catshouldnt Reddit u/ExactlySorta