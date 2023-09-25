People loved this woman’s response to a 30 y/o who asked if it was ‘worth it’ to have kids

Life

It all began when a 30-year-old woman called @sohltrain over on TikTok asked if it was ‘worth it’ having kids.

And if she was hoping that TikTok would provide her with some helpful advice – a long shot, you might think – that was exactly what she got, with this absolute humdinger of a response from @farrahhaidar which sent he whole thing wildly viral.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, shared by @ask_aubry over on Twitter.

I absolutely love this reply about having kids or not. pic.twitter.com/JcVv8FKjB7 — AskAubry (@ask_aubry) September 25, 2023

10/10, no notes …

Oh my. This was so remarkably well said it made me tear up a little. Now I need to go find a grandbaby to hug. — Ted Warring (@TedWarring) September 25, 2023

That was so sincere and straightforward. "Kids don't heal a marriage, they really reveal it" — Hell1s (@Hell1s) September 25, 2023

Her response is 100% accurate, and something people need to hear. — Carrie Kitko, MD (she/her) (@ckitko) September 25, 2023

she's right on. I would not recommend parenthood to anyone not ready to make huge sacrifices, make really hard decisions, and put children's interests ahead of your own. — ReluctantActivist (@ReluctantActvst) September 25, 2023

To conclude …

"It's not about what you get, it's about what you give." https://t.co/PTY1YiiTMJ — Elle Blue (@KnownasBlue) September 25, 2023

Source Twitter @ask_aubry TikTok @farrahhaidar