Celebrity

This response to a query about ’80s pop duo Mel & Kim went straight to number one with a bullet

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2023

We were big fans of Mel and Kim back in the day and enjoyed this piece in the Guardian a few weeks back about the making of Respectable.

We mention them because of this question which popped up on Twitter regarding a ‘heated discussion’ about their look.

And it prompted a fair few replies from Mel and Kim aficionados …

That’s Stock Aitken Waterman, younger readers.

And while this was good ..

… this reply was surely number one with a bullet.

Boom!

Last word to @pipterino.

To conclude …

The duo’s career was cut short after Kim Appleby’s sister Mel died in 1990. You can now buy their only studio album, 1987’s FLM, on limited edition 12inch.

Source Twitter @pipterino