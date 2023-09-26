This response to a query about ’80s pop duo Mel & Kim went straight to number one with a bullet

Celebrity

We were big fans of Mel and Kim back in the day and enjoyed this piece in the Guardian a few weeks back about the making of Respectable.

We mention them because of this question which popped up on Twitter regarding a ‘heated discussion’ about their look.

Had a heated discussion about this look tonight. I reckon it was from bullfighting chic but Spanish mate LOLed at this. Any ideas? pic.twitter.com/LmOCGrA0t1 — Lucie with an anti-maths mindset (@msloobylou) September 23, 2023

And it prompted a fair few replies from Mel and Kim aficionados …

Sade had a similar look.. I loved Mel and Kim — Catherine Taylor (@KatyaTaylor) September 24, 2023

I remember reading that one of them washed her extensions before a gig and it was a disaster, so thats when they started wearing hats. Weren’t they gorgeous though, and always so nice on telly. — Mhairivarry (@mhairivarry) September 23, 2023

It’s more of a SAW take on Two-tone I’d say, but I know what you mean. — Mike Scott (@IrkthePurists) September 23, 2023

That’s Stock Aitken Waterman, younger readers.

And while this was good ..

Does it really matador? — Lucy Alice (@lucitelu) September 23, 2023

… this reply was surely number one with a bullet.

they ain’t never gonna respect a bull — katie (@pipterino) September 24, 2023

Boom!

That’s an amazing Ta-ta-ta-ta-take — Anna (@anna_bobs) September 24, 2023

Last word to @pipterino.

my day has peaked and it’s only 7:07am pic.twitter.com/ybQGKzVum1 — katie (@pipterino) September 24, 2023

To conclude …

Clear some wall space in The Louvre — Matthew (@MrWeir) September 24, 2023

The duo’s career was cut short after Kim Appleby’s sister Mel died in 1990. You can now buy their only studio album, 1987’s FLM, on limited edition 12inch.

