Sir Michael Gambon’s hilarious Top Gear interview went viral again after the acting great’s sad passing, aged 82

Poke Staff. Updated September 28th, 2023

Sad news today that the great Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82.

The acting great’s career spanned stage and screen, including The Singing Detective, the Harry Potter films, and our particular favourite, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover.

He was also a fantastic interviewee and will be forever associated – along with all those fabulous roles – with the BBC’s Top Gear.

And this particular Top Gear exchange went viral today in the wake of the actor’s death, and it’s a minute or so very well spent.

A wonderful man (and read more about his fondness for making stuff up in interviewers here).

Just in case you were wondering how Gambon Corner became Gambon Corner …

And finally another Gambon video went viral on Twitter, and it’s shorter and much more to the point, but none the worse for it.

RIP Sir Michael Gambon.

Source Twitter @Johnnypapa64