Sir Michael Gambon’s hilarious Top Gear interview went viral again after the acting great’s sad passing, aged 82

Celebrity

Sad news today that the great Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82.

The acting great’s career spanned stage and screen, including The Singing Detective, the Harry Potter films, and our particular favourite, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover.

He was also a fantastic interviewee and will be forever associated – along with all those fabulous roles – with the BBC’s Top Gear.

I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) September 28, 2023

And this particular Top Gear exchange went viral today in the wake of the actor’s death, and it’s a minute or so very well spent.

Very sorry to hear of the death of the great Sir Michael Gambon aged 82, here in an interview explaining why he didn’t like being interviewed. RIP Michael. pic.twitter.com/MQOmlvHBlF — John Pitchford (@Johnnypapa64) September 28, 2023

A wonderful man (and read more about his fondness for making stuff up in interviewers here).

Hilarious! A brilliant actor. I saw him on stage several times, and he lives unforgettably in my memory. He took over Dumbledore from my father, which was fitting as he over took Brando as my father’s favourite actor. https://t.co/BMGDDTtM2w — Jared Harris (@JaredHarris) September 28, 2023

Just in case you were wondering how Gambon Corner became Gambon Corner …

And finally another Gambon video went viral on Twitter, and it’s shorter and much more to the point, but none the worse for it.

RIP Sir Michael Gambon. No one accepted an award quite like him. pic.twitter.com/EY07VrtAyi — Pip (@pipmadeley) September 28, 2023

RIP Sir Michael Gambon.

Source Twitter @Johnnypapa64