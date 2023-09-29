This old clip from Channel 4’s ‘Wife Swap’ has resurfaced and it’s absolutely brutal stuff

Entertainment

We vaguely remember watching the occasional episode of ‘Wife Swap’ on Channel 4, but we certainly don’t recall it being as brutal as this.

The show, which ran from 2003-2009, had the simple premise of two families swapping wives / husbands for two weeks and filming the consequences for the purposes of entertainment. Hugely successful it was too.

And now a clip has gone wildly viral after being shared by Sabji Hunter on Twitter with the comment ‘UK Wife Swap was unreal’.

Dare you look? Be warned …it gets pretty gross.

This is crazy!!! UK wife swap was unreal ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vUrWBeqj5Y — Sabji Hunter (@SabjiHunter) September 25, 2023

Blimey! Other viewers were equally as astonished…

1.

British tv at its very best and worst at the same time lol — Jay Dot Bizzle is a Hœ for 4s (@jay_bizzz) September 25, 2023

2.

That escalated quickly — Lee (@lpalben) September 25, 2023

3.

This is top tier — hewett_cl (@craighewett92) September 25, 2023

4.

That's what a typical UK Christmas day looks like — Brian McCoist (@Mrstruth55) September 26, 2023

5.

This is absolutely wild and I love it https://t.co/uXGHYJwuJl — Jordan Evans (@JordannEvansss) September 26, 2023

6.

Noughties British TV hasn't aged very well, has it? https://t.co/liSHUmQbpN — James (@JamesBalliol) September 25, 2023

7.

what a time to have a telly in your bedroom as a teenager https://t.co/PWsWTJa5E8 — m (@matheryooooooo) September 26, 2023

They certainly don’t make TV like that anymore. And that’s probably a good thing.

READ MORE

This old British pork ad has gone viral because it’s ‘easily the most sinister advert ever made’

Source Sabji Hunter Image Screengrab