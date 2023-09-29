Entertainment

This old clip from Channel 4’s ‘Wife Swap’ has resurfaced and it’s absolutely brutal stuff

David Harris. Updated September 29th, 2023

We vaguely remember watching the occasional episode of ‘Wife Swap’ on Channel 4, but we certainly don’t recall it being as brutal as this.

The show, which ran from 2003-2009, had the simple premise of two families swapping wives / husbands for two weeks and filming the consequences for the purposes of entertainment. Hugely successful it was too.

And now a clip has gone wildly viral after being shared by Sabji Hunter on Twitter with the comment ‘UK Wife Swap was unreal’.

Dare you look? Be warned …it gets pretty gross.

Blimey! Other viewers were equally as astonished…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

They certainly don’t make TV like that anymore. And that’s probably a good thing.

Source Sabji Hunter Image Screengrab