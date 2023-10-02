13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the best that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Let her cook’

(via)

2. ‘Have you also blocked plans to ban people from eating ice cream for dessert?’

“Rishi Sunak said he blocked plans to tax meat, introduce compulsory car sharing and make people sort their rubbish into seven bins. Can you remind me when these things were actually going to happen? Maybe I’ve got amnesia. I can’t remember any of these”pic.twitter.com/QviZt6nwKi — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) September 20, 2023

(via)

3. ‘What a clever ninja’

(via)

4. ‘Posted on a pro-lgbt social media ‍♀️’

(via)

5. ‘I’m proud of this one’

(via)

6. ‘Trash talking’

(via)

7. ‘Kennedy thought she was onto something there’

(via)