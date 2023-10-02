Some of these 19 terrible first-date stories might just put you off for life

Life

Over on r/AskReddit, u/WhitneyWestmoreland was curious about people’s first date experiences. Specifically these ones –

What’s something that happened on a first date that made you decide against a second date?

Some of these could put you off dating for life.

1.



OldFarmhouseChutney

Via

2.

She clicked her fingers at the waitress. Stunning but vapid af.

RealBasilisk

3.

She took her hands off the wheel and said, “You think I’m craaazzyy?!” I literally jumped out at the next light.

DopeCharma

4.

He insisted on paying for our dinner instead of going Dutch, and then totally stiffed the server. I tried to leave a tip and he got pissed at me because he was paying and it was his decision to tip or not.

Westonworld

5.

He said women were stupid and would believe anything he told them. I am a woman.

ShatteredKitkat

6.

Went on a date with a woman from the office. Thought we had good chemistry and got along well. She couldn’t find her phone so I tried calling it and someone from the restaurant answered. I went back in for her to get it and the waiter showed me I was saved in her contacts under “Free Food.”

Sol-Blackguy

7.

8.

Listed a number of handyman tasks she needed me to tackle…

Crimsontide5654

9.

The girl who spent the first half of the dinner date talking about her irritable bowel syndrome and then switched to her love for god after the main course.

wr_gix

10.