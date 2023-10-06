Round Ups

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated October 6th, 2023

It’s Friday, at the time of writing, in a week that felt like it was 90 per cent Monday. But the weekend is almost here and we’ve got some belters from the last seven days of Twitter.

As always, give your faves a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2