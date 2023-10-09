News

Rishi Sunak was done up like a kipper at a ‘meet the people’ event and they were laughing at him, not with him

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2023

It’s a bit of a tradition, we learned today, for political parties not to hold any events while their opposition are holding a party conference.

But despite the Labour conference now in full swing in Liverpool, it didn’t stop Rishi Sunak meeting the people – or those that were allowed – at a ‘PM Connect’ event in Nottingham.

Except Sunak might have wished he hadn’t after this particular member of the public had a two-part question for him, and it was all rather magnificent.

Laughing at him, not with him.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Here’s what Curry’s staff made of it.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, here are the thoughts of the man himself.

Not as much as they enjoyed chatting with you, by the looks of it.

This question surely sums it up.

We’re not saying he’s desperate, but we just looked it up in the dictionary and found this.

And finally – honest – this, a niche but absolutely brilliant spot!

Source @ITVNewsPolitics