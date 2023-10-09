Rishi Sunak was done up like a kipper at a ‘meet the people’ event and they were laughing at him, not with him

News

It’s a bit of a tradition, we learned today, for political parties not to hold any events while their opposition are holding a party conference.

But despite the Labour conference now in full swing in Liverpool, it didn’t stop Rishi Sunak meeting the people – or those that were allowed – at a ‘PM Connect’ event in Nottingham.

Except Sunak might have wished he hadn’t after this particular member of the public had a two-part question for him, and it was all rather magnificent.

‘Why should we vote Conservative and, more importantly, with the mess left by your predecessor, why should we vote for you?’ Rishi Sunak laughs at a question asked by a worker in Nottinghamshire and says he is going to ‘deliver that change’ people want pic.twitter.com/FS2kXjHWEk — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) October 9, 2023

Laughing at him, not with him.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

I didn't know you could visibly drown while walking around. — T – Also at londondiscuss.bsky.social (@London_Discuss) October 9, 2023

2.

Loving the applause for the question from the rest of the room. — T – Also at londondiscuss.bsky.social (@London_Discuss) October 9, 2023

3.

Why is he even doing this during Labour conference? Typical Tory, he just can't abide by the rules or convention-except when it suits him. https://t.co/ZOsaApMLHs — Anne Greensmith (@snowleopardess) October 9, 2023

4.

How dare you suggest I’m playing politics when I’m playing politics. Such an entitled brat https://t.co/J8G8UCp1xX — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 9, 2023

5.

Wow awkward Even more awkward because what he inherited was what he did as chancellor – ie the second in charge to the PM in effect Bet he wishes he could just pic.twitter.com/CugmZfX3XT — Dr Sandeep Bansal (@iDrSunny) October 9, 2023

6.

Note how this fraud lapses into estuary English when he speaks to workers and other members of the public. Doubt he said ‘awight’ at Winchester College https://t.co/6i7avaYSHz — Jo Lake (@Joanne_Lake) October 9, 2023

7.

What I inherited?

YOU HELPED CREATE IT AND SUPPORTED IT.

Batshit. https://t.co/1mi3i7jcWV — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) October 9, 2023

8.

'Why should we vote Conservative and, more importantly, with the mess left by your predecessor, why should we vote for you?' The audience are laughing at Sunak. pic.twitter.com/94a4PJ0jAV — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) October 9, 2023

9.

Why is he doing this. He should not be doing such stunts during Labour Party conference. He’s obviously very worried. — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) October 9, 2023

10.

I’m sure that level of patronising speak went down well — Dowager Barkalot Tofu Chunks ♿️ (@Mutteroo) October 9, 2023

11.

Just what on Earth was that laugh? As for his answer, he’s bumbling around for something to say. Well done that person. Done him like a kipper. — Tim Gallimore (@mtgallimore) October 9, 2023

Here’s what Curry’s staff made of it.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, here are the thoughts of the man himself.

Enjoyed chatting with @currys staff in Nottingham about the long-term decisions I'm taking to build a brighter future. From investing in hundreds of transport projects across the North and Midlands to reaching Net Zero in a pragmatic way, I'm determined to change our country. pic.twitter.com/6tGgWe97sS — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 9, 2023

Not as much as they enjoyed chatting with you, by the looks of it.

This question surely sums it up.

A reporter asks Rishi Sunak if his visit to the East Midlands during Labour Party Conference is ‘a sign of desperation’ that voters could ‘desert’ him in the so-called Red Wall at the next election. pic.twitter.com/Nh18iGwpyB — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) October 9, 2023

We’re not saying he’s desperate, but we just looked it up in the dictionary and found this.

And finally – honest – this, a niche but absolutely brilliant spot!

Fair play to Garth Marenghi for asking the question https://t.co/TcsNTmTiax — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 9, 2023

Source @ITVNewsPolitics