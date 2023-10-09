Politics

Victoria Derbyshire grilling the Transport Secretary on Rishi Sunak’s vanishing pledges is a magnificent watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 9th, 2023

Despite Rishi Sunak‘s speech about scrapping part of HS2 and replacing it with a number of other transport infrastructure projects only having taken place on Wednesday, several of the proposals have vanished, weakened or turned out to already exist.

On Sunday, Victoria Debyshire asked the Transport Secretary Mark Harper about the backtracking.

It did not go well for him.

‘The point is significant amounts of money are now available, with the cancellation of HS2, to give that money to elected mayors in all parts of the country …for them to spend on the priorities they determine are important for the people they represent.’

‘But if that is the point, then why did you release the document saying the “Leamside Line, closed in 1964, will also be reopened”? Why release a document saying “Bristol’s going to get a new mass transit system”?’

‘Because we gave some examples …’

‘Then why delete it?’

‘We gave some examples to people of the sorts of things …that that money could be spent on.’

‘Okay, they weren’t examples. I’ve got the original document – it’s right here. I’m sorry to keep repeating this same point, but “The Leamside Line, closed in 1964, will be reopened.” “Bristol will get a new mass transit system.”

She added a damning assessment of Tory inconsistency.

‘Rishi Sunak backed Hs2, then he scrapped it. Boris Johnson backed a new station in Bradford, then he scrapped it, then Liz Truss reinstated it, then Rishi Sunak as PM scrapped it. Now, he says he’s doing it again.’

‘The announcements you’ve made this week, you can’t guarantee any of them will happen, which is not really a change. It’s more inconsistency and more uncertainty for voters.’

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the car crash interview.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Twitter’s favourite Rishi Sunak had this to add.

If you want to see the full interview, it’s available on iPlayer.

READ MORE

Laura Kuenssberg’s forensic takedown of Rishi Sunak is 73 seconds very well spent

Source BBC Politics Image Screengrab