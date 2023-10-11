This woman’s brutal takedown of a talkshow security guy is as magnificent as it is unexpected

Videos

We don’t have an awful lot of context to go with this clip, but fortunately that’s not imperative, and might make it even better.

It’s 13 seconds of a talkshow which, it will soon become apparent, is starting to get a bit lively.

Too lively, in fact for this security guy who decides it’s time to intervene. And what happens next is as magnificent as it is unexpected.

The look on his face!

‘The art of folding clothes while people are still wearing them.’

Humble_End_5404 ‘Keep my teeth out you goddamn mouth!’

Ghostwheel77 ‘You can see the fear in his eyes …’

Rude-Swordfish3895 ‘Fear, surprise, embarrassment and total respect.’

RevolutionaryAd6564

Maybe we shouldn’t have been so surprised. It turns out she’s international judo champion Aigerim Abilkadirova from Kazahkstan.

She was taking part in a talk show organised by the country’s leading MMA organisation when it happened.

More context here!

Source Reddit u/hannibal49 Twitter @NoContextHumans