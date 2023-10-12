John Cena taught a British granny his ‘You can’t see me’ move – and it’s a wholesome delight

Entertainment

If you’ve ever seen elderly interviewer Nana Joan on The Hook entertainment channel, you’ll know what a good sport she is.

The Hook recently reposted their 2019 clip of Joan chatting with wrestling legend John Cena about his signature ‘You can’t see me’ move, and she proved she’s a quick study, too.

Here’s what happened.

“I can’t wrestle.” “They say that about me too don’t worry about it.”

The wholesome exchange was new to most people who commented – and a delight for all.

I have absolutely no interest in wrestling but this man is adorable.

Blossom

I just fell in love with John Cena.

TigOlKitties

He’s just such a delightful man. He’s funny, he’s charming, and he never takes himself too seriously

TheoGary112

That is the cutiest video. I wish John Cena was taking to someone.

Dad.exe

The edit of her with the John Cena music needs to be a video in itself. this whole thing is just perfect.

jetblackjamie

Someone PLEASE explain how this grandma just DISAPPEARED in front of me?! And who’s she talking to??

Lily & Me

This was so wholesome.

Kenneth Schuerman

This is possibly the funniest thing I’ve seen today.

FlippingRC

Source The Hook Image Screengrab