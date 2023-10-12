John Cena taught a British granny his ‘You can’t see me’ move – and it’s a wholesome delight
If you’ve ever seen elderly interviewer Nana Joan on The Hook entertainment channel, you’ll know what a good sport she is.
The Hook recently reposted their 2019 clip of Joan chatting with wrestling legend John Cena about his signature ‘You can’t see me’ move, and she proved she’s a quick study, too.
Here’s what happened.
@thehook John Cena explains ‘You Can’t See Me’ to a granny #johncena #youcantseeme #johncenameme #wwe #playingwithfire #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – The Hook
“I can’t wrestle.”
“They say that about me too don’t worry about it.”
The wholesome exchange was new to most people who commented – and a delight for all.
I have absolutely no interest in wrestling but this man is adorable.
Blossom
I just fell in love with John Cena.
TigOlKitties
He’s just such a delightful man. He’s funny, he’s charming, and he never takes himself too seriously
TheoGary112
That is the cutiest video. I wish John Cena was taking to someone.
Dad.exe
The edit of her with the John Cena music needs to be a video in itself. this whole thing is just perfect.
jetblackjamie
Someone PLEASE explain how this grandma just DISAPPEARED in front of me?! And who’s she talking to??
Lily & Me
This was so wholesome.
Kenneth Schuerman
This is possibly the funniest thing I’ve seen today.
FlippingRC
If you enjoyed that, you’re in for a treat. This is what happened when Gerard Butler met Nana Joan and she gave him a very clear order.
@thehook Nana Joan telling Gerard Butler off will never get old! #fypシ #funny #gerardbutler #interviews ♬ original sound – The Hook
Source The Hook Image Screengrab