US

Phil Collins provided the perfect soundtrack for this tumbling Republican senator who had mocked Joe Biden for falling

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 12th, 2023

Tommy Tuberville, the Republican senator from Alabama, has repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden is too old to run again, while backing 77-year-old Donald Trump for the post.

Back in July, when the President was in Europe visiting NATO leaders, the senator mocked the then 79-year-old president for tripping, stating –

“‘I’m afraid he’s going to fall down every time I turn on television’”

His remark has now come back to bite him after a clip of his own very public stumble went viral.

He was obviously not badly hurt, apart from his pride. It was too tempting for tweeters to resist giving him a taste of his own medicine.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Almost inevitably, his fall got the Phil Collins treatment, and it works beautifully.

READ MORE

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the Speaker of overseeing ‘the Gazpacho Police’ – 16 chilling takedowns

Source Justin Horwitz Image Screengrab