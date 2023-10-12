Phil Collins provided the perfect soundtrack for this tumbling Republican senator who had mocked Joe Biden for falling

US

Tommy Tuberville, the Republican senator from Alabama, has repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden is too old to run again, while backing 77-year-old Donald Trump for the post.

Back in July, when the President was in Europe visiting NATO leaders, the senator mocked the then 79-year-old president for tripping, stating –

“‘I’m afraid he’s going to fall down every time I turn on television’”

His remark has now come back to bite him after a clip of his own very public stumble went viral.

Oh no, Tommy Tuberville fell hard. pic.twitter.com/mecMmNpCFI — Justin Horwitz (@JustinAHorwitz) October 11, 2023

He was obviously not badly hurt, apart from his pride. It was too tempting for tweeters to resist giving him a taste of his own medicine.

1.

Queen Karma paid Tommy Tuberville a visit.

Stay as long as you like, ma'am. pic.twitter.com/WXX90qJE6w — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 11, 2023

2.

When you’re criticizing the bike riding president for being too old but — https://t.co/5zrXOc2tpL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 11, 2023

3.

Look, it's been a very stressful last few days for everyone. I don't care who you are or what you believe, tell me when you saw Tommy Tuberville fall down the airplane steps you didn't think of this: pic.twitter.com/jbLbKtL2Cm — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 12, 2023

4.

It’s been a bad few days. Here’s something to make you smile: https://t.co/meXAyUj6lW — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) October 11, 2023

5.

He better not use tax dollars for his medical care. https://t.co/jK4oWtkP7h — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) October 11, 2023

6.

UNFIT FOR OFFICE! He’s clearly too old and frail to be a Senator. Vote him out. https://t.co/mIcSMMjLnu — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 11, 2023

7.

Good. Maybe the fall will knock some sense into his incompetent ass. https://t.co/QlQRVDhLNC — JessicaUSAF (@JessicaUSAF) October 11, 2023

8.

The perfect metaphor for this MAGA moron's entire foray into politics. https://t.co/PIFFv6WrLk — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 11, 2023

9.

OMG OMG OMG OMG They forgot the Internet keeps receipts

Umm hmmm with his Old Racist Azz https://t.co/lyRfX48Pgd — Resist Republicans in Florida (@FLWillRegret22) October 11, 2023

10.

Lmao dawg this is way worse than any fall Biden ever had https://t.co/5toTXa8lls — Spooky Shapiro Fan (@RationalWins) October 11, 2023

11.

Senile old Coach Tommy https://t.co/vI7t6zay13 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 11, 2023

12.

oh look prayer works https://t.co/WlFNJn4U6t — lauren ashley bishop (@sbellelauren) October 11, 2023

13.

This is legit the funniest most Hollywood ass cartoon ass sitcom ass fall I’ve ever seen I can hear the woopwoopwoopwoop https://t.co/tVBvdLBUPx — Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) October 10, 2023

14.

Gotta hurt, falling on his brain like that. https://t.co/P40jFAlLZb — Driftglass, Guardian of Inconvenient History (@Mr_Electrico) October 11, 2023

Almost inevitably, his fall got the Phil Collins treatment, and it works beautifully.

Sound up for Tommy Tumbleville pic.twitter.com/UNgX3rz5AU — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 11, 2023

