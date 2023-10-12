This Tube sign was making people’s day better (even though it meant they probably had to walk)

Pics

Latest in an occasional series, sign of the day goes to whoever put this up in Euston station, London.

It went viral on Reddit after it was shared by iklegemma

Boom.

‘Euston, we have a problem.’

Incredibale11 ‘Yeah that really escalated quickly.’

SeaJelly17 ‘Come on, who doesn’t love the English?’

jpenneyreddit ‘This is HIGHLY English signage.’

hlorghlorgh ‘It became stairs.’

Quicky72 ‘I know the joke and all but I feel a need to say that you shouldn’t actually walk on a stalled escalator, they can kill you or maim you in ways you don’t even want to think about.’

pickles55

But how so?

‘Whatever is broken might be broken more with the weight of people on it causing more-expensive repairs. ‘If it lets go and starts scrolling down uncontrolled, people could be hurt and sue.’

nemom

And also …

‘If you create stairs in a commercial building, they need to be built to code. Importantly the height of each step must be the exact same. Because the steps of an escalator collapse at each end, they violate this rule and are thus not a proper form of egress.’

mcmuffinsandstorm

So now you know.

Source Reddit u/iklegemma