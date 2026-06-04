This clip from the classic kids’ TV show ‘Rainbow’ becomes wonderfully sinister when soundtracked by the ‘Twin Peaks’ music

Entertainment kids tv twin peaks

It’s hard to think of two TV shows with less in common than Twin Peaks and Rainbow. One is a nightmarish fever dream of small-town murder and cosmic weirdness. The other is a brightly coloured, classic UK kids show featuring puppets and the wholesome Rod, Jane and Freddy.

So we’ve no idea what inspired someone to add the soundtrack from the former to a clip of the latter. But we’re so glad that they did, because they’ve created a delight. A creepy delight.

Here’s the clip shared on Twitter by US account Hollywood Horror Museum, who it appears have just discovered the charms of Geoffrey and Bungle.

The UK kids TV show RAINBOW was absolutely nuts! pic.twitter.com/mXjY253ffW — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) June 1, 2026

Sinister stuff! It provoked comments from both sides of The Pond.

1.

Bob is by the bed… pic.twitter.com/d05dYE485x — Yep my name is Guy 😊🌸🥕 (@MyNamesGuy) June 1, 2026

2.

If you think that was nuts you should check out Rentaghost. pic.twitter.com/VnzEVAGc7n — Lord (@LordScalez) June 2, 2026

3.

I was force fed this an infant for a decade. it's no wonder I ended up on hard drugs ffs lol https://t.co/7cKjTcjUfx — Tony Soprano (@BigT_soprano) June 2, 2026

4.

Wtf was wrong with Bungle tho, he never shut up so it must have been something bad — claire 80’s williams (@swanseasucks) June 1, 2026

5.

If you think that’s weird… this is what Bungle originally looked like! The stuff of nightmares!!! pic.twitter.com/H6dcDKgHFG — Roger K Barrett (@barrett_k83556) June 1, 2026

6.

Bungle walked around naked then put on pyjamas to go to bed 😂 — Chris Allan (@viewfromtheloo3) June 1, 2026

7.

Time for Garmonbozia everyone! pic.twitter.com/Gc30jaZ2ae — Martin Holloway (@hollowaymartin) June 1, 2026

8.

Bungle knocking one off! https://t.co/3XyiXAzuhR — Alcoholic Ominous (@AlcoholicOm) June 2, 2026

9.

Overdubbing the Twin Peaks soundtrack can make anything seem creepy.. — YawningChasm (@NoWorseThanYou) June 1, 2026

10.

Never mind Rainbow. This was Noseybonk pic.twitter.com/hSKFKrrnbi — Evo (@Silent_Scre4mer) June 2, 2026

11.

12.

Was expecting something else, but turned out to be a bit dark. Now I need to know how it ends….🥴 https://t.co/SPbEcAONXQ — SEGA Otaku 📺🍹🏙 (@SEGAotaku) June 3, 2026

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