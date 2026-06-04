Entertainment kids tv twin peaks

This clip from the classic kids’ TV show ‘Rainbow’ becomes wonderfully sinister when soundtracked by the ‘Twin Peaks’ music

David Harris. Updated June 4th, 2026

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It’s hard to think of two TV shows with less in common than Twin Peaks and Rainbow. One is a nightmarish fever dream of small-town murder and cosmic weirdness. The other is a brightly coloured, classic UK kids show featuring puppets and the wholesome Rod, Jane and Freddy.

So we’ve no idea what inspired someone to add the soundtrack from the former to a clip of the latter. But we’re so glad that they did, because they’ve created a delight. A creepy delight.

Here’s the clip shared on Twitter by US account Hollywood Horror Museum, who it appears have just discovered the charms of Geoffrey and Bungle.

Sinister stuff! It provoked comments from both sides of The Pond.

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