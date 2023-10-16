Videos

Michael Buerk’s hilariously brutal interview with Ian McCaskill in the wake of the great storm has just gone viral and it’s extraordinary stuff

Updated October 16th, 2023

Readers of a certain age will remember the great storm of 1987 which ravaged many parts of the UK in the middle of October 1987.

It’s anniversary time again – feels like it happens every year – and we mention it because of this extraordinary interview shared by @neilsmiles over on Twitter.

It’s Michael Buerk’s interview with Ian McCaskill (readers of a certain age and so on) in the aftermath of the event, and it’s blooming brilliant.

Chris Morris, eat your heart out (And very fond memories of the great Ian McCaskill, who died in 2016.)

We’re with @jackseale.

And because you’ll want to watch this now (of course you will!) …

And there’s a great Guardian piece here about The Day Today.

Source @neilsmiles