Michael Buerk’s hilariously brutal interview with Ian McCaskill in the wake of the great storm has just gone viral and it’s extraordinary stuff
Readers of a certain age will remember the great storm of 1987 which ravaged many parts of the UK in the middle of October 1987.
It’s anniversary time again – feels like it happens every year – and we mention it because of this extraordinary interview shared by @neilsmiles over on Twitter.
It’s Michael Buerk’s interview with Ian McCaskill (readers of a certain age and so on) in the aftermath of the event, and it’s blooming brilliant.
I know I post this every year but it never stops being funny – Michael Buerk plays Chris Morris to Ian McCaskill's Peter O'Hanraha-hanrahan in the aftermath of 1987's Great Storm pic.twitter.com/WetzmFYrFz
Chris Morris, eat your heart out (And very fond memories of the great Ian McCaskill, who died in 2016.)
IAN, YOU'VE LOST THE WEATHER
And because you’ll want to watch this now (of course you will!) …
