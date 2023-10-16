Michael Buerk’s hilariously brutal interview with Ian McCaskill in the wake of the great storm has just gone viral and it’s extraordinary stuff

Videos

Readers of a certain age will remember the great storm of 1987 which ravaged many parts of the UK in the middle of October 1987.

It’s anniversary time again – feels like it happens every year – and we mention it because of this extraordinary interview shared by @neilsmiles over on Twitter.

It’s Michael Buerk’s interview with Ian McCaskill (readers of a certain age and so on) in the aftermath of the event, and it’s blooming brilliant.

I know I post this every year but it never stops being funny – Michael Buerk plays Chris Morris to Ian McCaskill's Peter O'Hanraha-hanrahan in the aftermath of 1987's Great Storm pic.twitter.com/WetzmFYrFz — Neil Miles (@neilsmiles) October 16, 2023

Chris Morris, eat your heart out (And very fond memories of the great Ian McCaskill, who died in 2016.)

IAN, YOU'VE LOST THE WEATHER — Rat Fascal (@MrPSB) October 16, 2023

We’re with @jackseale.

Omg I'd not seen this https://t.co/2rKeJwItR3 — Jack Seale (@jackseale) October 16, 2023

And because you’ll want to watch this now (of course you will!) …

And there’s a great Guardian piece here about The Day Today.

Source @neilsmiles