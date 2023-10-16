23 petty, crazy and mindblowing reasons people have been told off on Twitter

Social Media

Let’s face it, there’s a reasonable chance that Twitter – or X – is on its last legs, as active users head to other social media sites or drastically reduce their tweet rate.

If someone ever needs to write its obituary, we’re certain that the horsemeat scandal, the discovery of Richard III and what we’ll discreetly call #PigsHeadGate will get a mention, but one huge part of the Twitter experience has been being criticised by randomers, often for little to no reason.