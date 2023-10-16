23 petty, crazy and mindblowing reasons people have been told off on Twitter
Let’s face it, there’s a reasonable chance that Twitter – or X – is on its last legs, as active users head to other social media sites or drastically reduce their tweet rate.
If someone ever needs to write its obituary, we’re certain that the horsemeat scandal, the discovery of Richard III and what we’ll discreetly call #PigsHeadGate will get a mention, but one huge part of the Twitter experience has been being criticised by randomers, often for little to no reason.
What’s the funniest thing you’ve been told off for on here because this is world class https://t.co/PT32YLB30b
She had her own run-in to share.
Some amazing replies to this – here’s mine: https://t.co/V2ZoIfTq6A pic.twitter.com/CXlprFrRKj
It seems just about everyone else had one, too. Brace yourselves for some classic Twitter nonsense. You’ll miss it when it’s gone.
1.
I said that Matt Hancock kept the free U2 album that appeared in everyone’s iTunes years ago & their fans went nuts at me https://t.co/P2pUJLUL4L
2.
got put in the twitter sin bin because I got mass-reported by Trump supporters when Eric Trump posted a picture of his son in a toy Air Force plane with the caption ‘TOP GUN!’ and I said ‘Top Gun was the Navy you moron’ https://t.co/8xKw4yusqp
3.
Called a hypocrite for saying you shouldn't put your kids' faces on the internet because my twitter banner is my children. my twitter banner is a picture of Lindsay Lohan in the seminal classic, The Parent Trap. https://t.co/iq7W8aSBEy
4.
https://t.co/81BVClzDbP pic.twitter.com/bLNhzLoXJo
5.
Posted that Orlando Bloom had 5’2 energy despite being regular height and the RAGE I received back from multiple short men who had never heard of short man syndrome was amazing PS I am 5’1.
6.
The time the California Young Communists piled onto me for taking the piss out of Kim Jong-un’s massive trousers pic.twitter.com/9GgiKGG9Fo
7.
https://t.co/M72R6XwbKR pic.twitter.com/Rn6zN0NB5e
8.
probably this one https://t.co/zZVmjTgaeQ pic.twitter.com/V6qXJ6oDxd
9.
I tweeted about my mum’s phone ringing me from within her handbag.
“You’re lucky your mum’s still alive” came the reply https://t.co/J7FKO4NRJm
10.
Said I liked the way Irish people said 'potato' and was told off for making light of the Irish potato famine. https://t.co/FRESy9RwnD
11.
the list is long but I think my favourite was the time I complained about my opera singer neighbour singing all day with the window open and some irate opera singers saying I should be thankful for having free access to something people usually pay for https://t.co/BAhZkhJJiZ
12.
Someone replied to this that I'm obviously determined to spread hate and negativity about anyone daring to be different. Which, to be fair, is true. https://t.co/pXFcQ7mPX3 pic.twitter.com/NpEEDMe40h
