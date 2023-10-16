Politics

Liz Truss is doing another budget because the last one was so successful – 14 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 16th, 2023

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the building society, along comes Liz Truss Budget 2: The Revenge.

Yes, that’s right – the woman who managed to crash the economy and holds no government office is publishing her own budget, leaving everyone with imposter syndrome feeling just that little bit better about their own abilities.

You’d think people would be surprised at a backbencher releasing their own budget, but most people are just nodding and saying “Yep. Sounds like something Liz Truss would do.”

They also said these things –

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Brendan May had a very relatable point to make.

READ MORE

Liz Truss is fighting the ‘battle of ideas’ alongside Ted Cruz and it’s a marriage made in Twitter mockery heaven

Source Josh Self Image Screengrab