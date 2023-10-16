Liz Truss is doing another budget because the last one was so successful – 14 favourite responses

Politics

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the building society, along comes Liz Truss Budget 2: The Revenge.

Yes, that’s right – the woman who managed to crash the economy and holds no government office is publishing her own budget, leaving everyone with imposter syndrome feeling just that little bit better about their own abilities.

NEW: Liz Truss to challenge govt with 'alternative budget' – To come as a report from Truss' Growth Commission body

– Sold as "a detailed challenge to … conventional thinking"

– To be published a week before the chancellor delivers his autumn statementhttps://t.co/lZBHrQxSIw — Josh Self (@Josh_Self_) October 16, 2023

You’d think people would be surprised at a backbencher releasing their own budget, but most people are just nodding and saying “Yep. Sounds like something Liz Truss would do.”

They also said these things –

1.

They said she’d never return to frontline politics but here she is a year later playing pretend prime ministers https://t.co/H9DzxsmiVI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 16, 2023

2.

Me writing Sonic fan fiction in 1992 coz I thought Sonic 2 needed more vikings. https://t.co/7vS30IfflV — Sooz Kempner, so-called "comedian" (@SoozUK) October 16, 2023

3.

The level of arrogance and the total lack of self awareness in Liz Truss' actions are astonishing. Does she have noone to say to her, ' You messed up massively, just pipe down for a decade or two.'? https://t.co/jO5a2vEJQ8 — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) October 16, 2023

4.

“Liz, your alternative budget is three pages long, it’s written in crayon and the last page is just a drawing of you dressed as an astronaut.” https://t.co/ecFJQr0FeG — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 16, 2023

5.

I think we should all have a go … anyone fancy doing a budget a week before Truss? Laughable. https://t.co/6cH4llSWB0 — Alexis Conran (@alexisconran) October 16, 2023

6.

i see no reason why we shouldn't trust liz truss on economic matters. hold up. jus a second. im being handed a note. oh. https://t.co/SFcldQd58Y — ℓყรɓεƭɦ (@SloaneFragment) October 16, 2023

7.

I really need to have this level of self confidence. Imagine crashing the economy and being compared to a lettuce and STILL thinking people want to hear your opinion on economics https://t.co/QRF2RdmgrT — Michelle (@perfectcircle77) October 16, 2023

8.

Pete Best remakes Sgt Pepper. https://t.co/ywu1DRKKNB — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) October 16, 2023

9.

10.

This is the funniest thing you’ll see all day. Imagine for a moment letting LizTruss anywhere budget making again. https://t.co/yNtMUnSemD — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) October 16, 2023

11.

This is the political equivalent of a child who wants to be a chef playing with one of these. https://t.co/oaVniywWVB pic.twitter.com/dj0SJkoXAT — Mark Grimshaw (@MarkGComedyUK) October 15, 2023

12.

A cunning plan from Baldrick would be a better bet for the country. Truss’s last growth plan cost us ~£80 billion. https://t.co/Z5mYCrZ2rK — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) October 16, 2023

13.

I’ll be honest I’ve found it hard to be funny about anything in the news over the last week but it’s good to know that Liz Truss will always be there to make me smile https://t.co/1hz56CBV7A — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) October 16, 2023

14.

Kier Starmer and Rachael Reeves must wake up and think it’s Christmas every morning. https://t.co/8aJUP0rwQE — Jonathan Norris (@jonnorris12) October 16, 2023

Brendan May had a very relatable point to make.

I much prefer her fantasy trolling budgets to the one she actually did in her three hours as prime minister. https://t.co/TghNDehR7p — Brendan May (@bmay) October 15, 2023

Source Josh Self