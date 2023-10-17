The Biden-Harris campaign has joined Trump’s Truth Social site and it’s absolutely top trolling

US

Despite being allowed back on Twitter by Elon Musk, Donald Trump confines his angry rants, boasting and electioneering to his own social media site, Truth Social. His online ones, at least.

In a move that can best be described as top trolling, the Biden-Harris presidential campaign account has followed him over there.

We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny. Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them: https://t.co/tKNFKcOsUE pic.twitter.com/Jofjex8kp9 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 16, 2023

Here’s an example of their Truth Social content, which is largely clips of Republicans criticising Trump – as well as some of his own most idiotic moments.

Their first post simply said –

“Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

We doubt there’ll be many paid-up Trump fans swapping sides, but we’d love to watch a live feed of the former President reading the Biden-Harris posts.

God bless the poor bastard who has to monitor the incoming on this account. But I respect this level of trolling https://t.co/MR0oNergSE — Brendan McPhillips (@BrendanMcP) October 16, 2023

One of the reasons Trump posts to his own Truth Social network is there’s no one there to challenge him. Trump can get away with his cognitively impaired rants and meltdowns with no real pushback. But now Joe Biden is taking that away from him: https://t.co/j1iRuY1497 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 16, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: Biden has made the first ever Truth Social post to not use ALL UPPER CAPS. — Sucker Carlson ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@SuckerCarlson) October 16, 2023

The Biden Presidential Campaign has joined Truth Social so they can troll Trump and his supporters. Biden campaign aide: “There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on Truth Social, but at least now it’ll be a little fun.” — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 16, 2023

NEW: On the same day Donald Trump gets gagged by a Judge, Dark Brandon rises again & goes to the next level, announcing that his campaign has just joined Truth Social to offer some truth on the platform. I'm so here for this trolling. This is how you do it. More of this! — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 16, 2023

It’s official. The @BidenHQ (Biden-Harris) campaign has officially joined Donald Trump’s Truth Social. They have already trolled Trump and multiple times in just 30 minutes. This is going to be interesting to follow. While Trump hasn’t posted on X for over a month, the Biden… pic.twitter.com/kshDHU9ivh — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 16, 2023

Dark Brandon throws shade like a boss.

https://t.co/TsBQTftylW — Buddy Stone ️‍ (@buddystone) October 16, 2023

How long before Truth Social infringes on Dark Brandon's 1st Amendment rights? — thee nasty rougarou in the machine (@TheeRougarou) October 16, 2023

I would think about joining just to follow this great account! Just looked & it's off to a good start. Hope they don't get kicked out. pic.twitter.com/f2fbYYZNRH — Diane H☮ (@doggiemomx3) October 16, 2023

The only thing that has kept me from doing the same thing is they require a valid phone number, and no way in hell am I going to give that to those con artists and scammers. (They won’t even take a Google number.) — Mad Potter ️️‍✊ (@LL_Linden) October 16, 2023

Wow. The VERY FIRST TRUTH seen on Truth Social. — Powerbeard (@thePowerbeard) October 16, 2023

I just scrolled this feed and it is vicious. https://t.co/DmQ49LDEUK — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) October 16, 2023

Delicious! Whoever runs their socials deserves a raise. https://t.co/6OQvHyuTiX — Big Teezy – Ridin with Biden! (@TNSouthernlib) October 16, 2023

"Joe Biden" already beat his ass and took his job, his car, the house AND the plane- why not his rickety, "Rube Goldberg" social media platform? https://t.co/6TBfcAbokz — Flint II Not "John Barron" (@flint2lee) October 16, 2023

This is going to annoy the Hell out of Donald Trump, and we can’t wait for the capslock mayhem that’s inevitably on the horizon.

The Biden campaign joined Trump’s Truth Social platform today. It is now the #2 recommended account to follow for all new users on the website. pic.twitter.com/xvpMrNUP6h — Parker Butler (@parkerpbutler) October 16, 2023

