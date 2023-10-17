US

The Biden-Harris campaign has joined Trump’s Truth Social site and it’s absolutely top trolling

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 17th, 2023

Despite being allowed back on Twitter by Elon Musk, Donald Trump confines his angry rants, boasting and electioneering to his own social media site, Truth Social. His online ones, at least.

In a move that can best be described as top trolling, the Biden-Harris presidential campaign account has followed him over there.

Here’s an example of their Truth Social content, which is largely clips of Republicans criticising Trump – as well as some of his own most idiotic moments.

Their first post simply said –

“Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

We doubt there’ll be many paid-up Trump fans swapping sides, but we’d love to watch a live feed of the former President reading the Biden-Harris posts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

This is going to annoy the Hell out of Donald Trump, and we can’t wait for the capslock mayhem that’s inevitably on the horizon.

Ron DeSantis slammed Trump’s financial record – and handed Team Biden-Harris a ready-made campaign ad

Source Biden-Harris HQ Image Screengrab