Entertainment

This clip of a 90s rave gave a lot of people a powerful nostalgia trip

David Harris. Updated October 18th, 2023

Legendary Hacienda DJ, Dave Haslam, has shared a clip on his Twitter account of a 90s rave in full swing. It quickly went viral and the comments it provoked were generally from people reminiscing about their own, erm, ecstatic moments on the dancefloor.

Let’s take a look …

Takes us right back to a time when nightclubs wouldn’t have made that much money selling beer and wine, and still less on bar snacks.

Let’s have a look at the comments from other retired ravers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Wonderful stuff. Many of you will recognise the tune as ‘Higher State of Consciousness’ by Josh Wink.

READ MORE

This parody of ‘every European dance song in the ’90s’ went straight to the top of everyone’s charts

Source Dave Haslam Image Screengrab