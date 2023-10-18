This clip of a 90s rave gave a lot of people a powerful nostalgia trip

Entertainment

Legendary Hacienda DJ, Dave Haslam, has shared a clip on his Twitter account of a 90s rave in full swing. It quickly went viral and the comments it provoked were generally from people reminiscing about their own, erm, ecstatic moments on the dancefloor.

Let’s take a look …

Who needed a gym membership in the 90s? pic.twitter.com/Ni1r4Yt33N — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) September 30, 2023

Takes us right back to a time when nightclubs wouldn’t have made that much money selling beer and wine, and still less on bar snacks.

Let’s have a look at the comments from other retired ravers.

1.

The Early Gurning Centre — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 1, 2023

2.

Ah man what a tune still sounds ace eh — ELLIOT EASTWICK’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT SAUCE (@WorldFamousHot1) September 30, 2023

3.

I don’t think I realised just how many calories I was hedonistically burning each weekend. It was effortless. — Roger Winstanley (@WinstanleyRoger) October 1, 2023

4.

Just as well everyone has their hats and jumpers on. Wouldn't want to catch a chill 😉 — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) October 1, 2023

5.

Bloody miss those times. Don't think my 53yr-old body would be up to it now though… — Dom Maguire (@dommaguire) October 1, 2023

6.

Ah, the original E-Sports! — DevonDad (@Hutch_and_Sons) September 30, 2023

7.

If you weren’t there then me trying to explain just how absolutely amazing this felt would just be a colossal waste of both our precious time… https://t.co/zZsYdNUsnD — Simon London (@slondonuk) September 30, 2023

8.

Early 1990s. Peak human existence. All downhill from there. — Brendan (@brenwalsh66) October 1, 2023

9.

Best comment on YouTube……. I remember being so pickled 1 Morning in the mid 90’s I was certain the bird in the tree outside was whistling this tune https://t.co/3yIwxF7XJs — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) October 1, 2023

10.

11.

I wish they had smart watches in the 90’s. Stats would’ve been insane https://t.co/seRfzuqFzW — Caroline Driscoll (@CDriscoll99) October 1, 2023

12.

What a time to be a alive. No phones

No internet

No beer

Lots of water People just having the time of their lives. Miss these days. https://t.co/qfxx8cD0rt — Matt (@matt1878) October 1, 2023

Wonderful stuff. Many of you will recognise the tune as ‘Higher State of Consciousness’ by Josh Wink.

READ MORE

This parody of ‘every European dance song in the ’90s’ went straight to the top of everyone’s charts

Source Dave Haslam Image Screengrab